Senate Bill 1183 Printer's Number 1757
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Senate Bill 1183
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
CULVER, PISCIOTTANO, COSTA, KEARNEY, STEFANO, VOGEL
Short Title
An Act amending the act of December 19, 1990 (P.L.1200, No.202), known as the Solicitation of Funds for Charitable Purposes Act, further providing for registration of charitable organizations, financial reports, fees and failure to file.
Memo Subject
Increasing Charitable Audit Thresholds
Actions
|1433
|Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, Feb. 13, 2026
|1757
|Reported as amended, June 2, 2026
|First consideration, June 2, 2026
Generated 06/03/2026 03:43 AM
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