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Senate Bill 1183 Printer's Number 1757

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Senate Bill 1183

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

CULVER, PISCIOTTANO, COSTA, KEARNEY, STEFANO, VOGEL

Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 19, 1990 (P.L.1200, No.202), known as the Solicitation of Funds for Charitable Purposes Act, further providing for registration of charitable organizations, financial reports, fees and failure to file.

Memo Subject

Increasing Charitable Audit Thresholds

Actions

1433 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, Feb. 13, 2026
1757 Reported as amended, June 2, 2026
First consideration, June 2, 2026

Generated 06/03/2026 03:43 AM

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Senate Bill 1183 Printer's Number 1757

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