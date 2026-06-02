Senate Bill 1183 Printer's Number 1757

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Senate Bill 1183 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors CULVER, PISCIOTTANO, COSTA, KEARNEY, STEFANO, VOGEL Short Title An Act amending the act of December 19, 1990 (P.L.1200, No.202), known as the Solicitation of Funds for Charitable Purposes Act, further providing for registration of charitable organizations, financial reports, fees and failure to file. Memo Subject Increasing Charitable Audit Thresholds Actions 1433 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, Feb. 13, 2026 1757 Reported as amended, June 2, 2026 First consideration, June 2, 2026 Generated 06/03/2026 03:43 AM

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