Senate Bill 1150 Printer's Number 1399

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Senate Bill 1150 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors STEFANO, COLEMAN, BAKER, KEEFER, KIM, MARTIN, L. WILLIAMS, VOGEL, PICOZZI Short Title An Act amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in open meetings, further providing for notification of agency business required and exceptions. Memo Subject Ensuring Transparency with a Clear 24-Hour Notice Rule Actions 1399 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, Jan. 23, 2026 Reported as committed, June 2, 2026 First consideration, June 2, 2026 Generated 06/03/2026 03:42 AM

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