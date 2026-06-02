Senate Bill 1150 Printer's Number 1399
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Senate Bill 1150
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
STEFANO, COLEMAN, BAKER, KEEFER, KIM, MARTIN, L. WILLIAMS, VOGEL, PICOZZI
Short Title
An Act amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in open meetings, further providing for notification of agency business required and exceptions.
Memo Subject
Ensuring Transparency with a Clear 24-Hour Notice Rule
Actions
|1399
|Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, Jan. 23, 2026
|Reported as committed, June 2, 2026
|First consideration, June 2, 2026
Generated 06/03/2026 03:42 AM
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