Senate Bill 857 Printer's Number 0958

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Senate Bill 857 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, J. WARD, DUSH Short Title An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in powers and duties in general, providing for real property acquisition limitations. Memo Subject Providing Local Input for Certain Land Acquisitions Actions 0958 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, June 18, 2025 Reported as committed, June 2, 2026 First consideration, June 2, 2026 Generated 06/03/2026 03:42 AM

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