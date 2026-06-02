Senate Bill 857 Printer's Number 0958
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Senate Bill 857
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, J. WARD, DUSH
Short Title
An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in powers and duties in general, providing for real property acquisition limitations.
Memo Subject
Providing Local Input for Certain Land Acquisitions
Actions
|0958
|Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, June 18, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 2, 2026
|First consideration, June 2, 2026
Generated 06/03/2026 03:42 AM
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