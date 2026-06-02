Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,434 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,343 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 857 Printer's Number 0958

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Senate Bill 857

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, J. WARD, DUSH

Short Title

An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in powers and duties in general, providing for real property acquisition limitations.

Memo Subject

Providing Local Input for Certain Land Acquisitions

Actions

0958 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, June 18, 2025
Reported as committed, June 2, 2026
First consideration, June 2, 2026

Generated 06/03/2026 03:42 AM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 857 Printer's Number 0958

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.