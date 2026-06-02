Senate Bill 599 Printer's Number 0605
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Senate Bill 599
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
DUSH, PHILLIPS-HILL, ROTHMAN, BROOKS, MARTIN, LAUGHLIN, LANGERHOLC, STEFANO, J. WARD, KEEFER
Short Title
An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in county boards of elections, further providing for expenses of county boards and of primaries and elections to be paid by county, expenses of special elections and boards to be provided with offices; in voting by qualified absentee electors, further providing for date of application for absentee ballot and for voting by absentee electors; and, in voting by qualified mail-in electors, further providing for voting by mail-in electors.
Memo Subject
Eliminating Satellite Offices and Dropboxes
Actions
|0605
|Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, April 9, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 2, 2026
|First consideration, June 2, 2026
Generated 06/03/2026 03:42 AM
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