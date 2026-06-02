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Senate Bill 599 Printer's Number 0605

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Senate Bill 599

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

DUSH, PHILLIPS-HILL, ROTHMAN, BROOKS, MARTIN, LAUGHLIN, LANGERHOLC, STEFANO, J. WARD, KEEFER

Short Title

An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in county boards of elections, further providing for expenses of county boards and of primaries and elections to be paid by county, expenses of special elections and boards to be provided with offices; in voting by qualified absentee electors, further providing for date of application for absentee ballot and for voting by absentee electors; and, in voting by qualified mail-in electors, further providing for voting by mail-in electors.

Memo Subject

Eliminating Satellite Offices and Dropboxes

Actions

0605 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, April 9, 2025
Reported as committed, June 2, 2026
First consideration, June 2, 2026

Generated 06/03/2026 03:42 AM

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Senate Bill 599 Printer's Number 0605

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