Senate Bill 1269 Printer's Number 1582
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Senate Bill 1269
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
PICOZZI, FLYNN, VOGEL, STEFANO
Short Title
An Act providing for the installation of electrified security systems on commercial entities' property and property of exclusively nonresidential use.
Memo Subject
New Security Options for Businesses
Actions
|1582
|Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, April 14, 2026
|Reported as committed, June 2, 2026
|First consideration, June 2, 2026
Generated 06/03/2026 03:43 AM
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