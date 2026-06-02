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Senate Bill 1269 Printer's Number 1582

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Senate Bill 1269

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PICOZZI, FLYNN, VOGEL, STEFANO

Short Title

An Act providing for the installation of electrified security systems on commercial entities' property and property of exclusively nonresidential use.

Memo Subject

New Security Options for Businesses

Actions

1582 Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, April 14, 2026
Reported as committed, June 2, 2026
First consideration, June 2, 2026

Generated 06/03/2026 03:43 AM

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Senate Bill 1269 Printer's Number 1582

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