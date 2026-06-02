Senate Bill 1269 Printer's Number 1582

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Senate Bill 1269 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PICOZZI, FLYNN, VOGEL, STEFANO Short Title An Act providing for the installation of electrified security systems on commercial entities' property and property of exclusively nonresidential use. Memo Subject New Security Options for Businesses Actions 1582 Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, April 14, 2026 Reported as committed, June 2, 2026 First consideration, June 2, 2026 Generated 06/03/2026 03:43 AM

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