Senate Bill 1088 Printer's Number 1758
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Senate Bill 1088
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
COLEMAN, MARTIN, TARTAGLIONE, MASTRIANO, FONTANA, ARGALL, STEFANO
Short Title
An Act amending Title 38 (Holidays and Observances) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in veteran recognition, providing for First Defenders Day.
Memo Subject
Establishing First Defenders Day in Pennsylvania
Actions
|1306
|Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, Nov. 11, 2025
|1758
|Reported as amended, June 2, 2026
|First consideration, June 2, 2026
Generated 06/03/2026 03:42 AM
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