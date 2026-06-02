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Senate Bill 1088 Printer's Number 1758

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Senate Bill 1088

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

COLEMAN, MARTIN, TARTAGLIONE, MASTRIANO, FONTANA, ARGALL, STEFANO

Short Title

An Act amending Title 38 (Holidays and Observances) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in veteran recognition, providing for First Defenders Day.

Memo Subject

Establishing First Defenders Day in Pennsylvania

Actions

1306 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, Nov. 11, 2025
1758 Reported as amended, June 2, 2026
First consideration, June 2, 2026

Generated 06/03/2026 03:42 AM

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Senate Bill 1088 Printer's Number 1758

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