Senate Bill 1088 Printer's Number 1758

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Senate Bill 1088 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors COLEMAN, MARTIN, TARTAGLIONE, MASTRIANO, FONTANA, ARGALL, STEFANO Short Title An Act amending Title 38 (Holidays and Observances) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in veteran recognition, providing for First Defenders Day. Memo Subject Establishing First Defenders Day in Pennsylvania Actions 1306 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, Nov. 11, 2025 1758 Reported as amended, June 2, 2026 First consideration, June 2, 2026 Generated 06/03/2026 03:42 AM

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