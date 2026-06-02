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Senate Bill 908 Printer's Number 1033

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Sponsors

FARRY, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, SAVAL, COMITTA, KANE, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD, COSTA, VOGEL, FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, MILLER, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, PICOZZI, PISCIOTTANO

Short Title

An Act amending the act of August 15, 1961 (P.L.987, No.442), known as the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act, further providing for definitions, for specifications, for prevailing wage and for duty of secretary.

Memo Subject

Protecting Pennsylvanian Workers

Generated 06/03/2026 03:42 AM

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Senate Bill 908 Printer's Number 1033

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