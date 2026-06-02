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Senate Bill 866 Printer's Number 1082

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Senate Bill 866

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BROOKS, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE, BOSCOLA

Short Title

An Act amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, further providing for schedules of controlled substances and for secure storage of xylazine; and adding provisions relating to medetomidine.

Memo Subject

Scheduling Medetomidine as a Schedule III Controlled Substance in PA and Criminalizing the Illicit Possession, with Veterinary Use Exemptions

Actions

1082 Referred to AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, July 24, 2025
Reported as committed, June 2, 2026
First consideration, June 2, 2026

Generated 06/03/2026 03:42 AM


 

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Senate Bill 866 Printer's Number 1082

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