Senate Bill 866 Printer's Number 1082
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Senate Bill 866
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BROOKS, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE, BOSCOLA
Short Title
An Act amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, further providing for schedules of controlled substances and for secure storage of xylazine; and adding provisions relating to medetomidine.
Memo Subject
Scheduling Medetomidine as a Schedule III Controlled Substance in PA and Criminalizing the Illicit Possession, with Veterinary Use Exemptions
Actions
|1082
|Referred to AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, July 24, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 2, 2026
|First consideration, June 2, 2026
Generated 06/03/2026 03:42 AM
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