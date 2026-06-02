Senate Bill 866 Printer's Number 1082

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Senate Bill 866 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BROOKS, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE, BOSCOLA Short Title An Act amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, further providing for schedules of controlled substances and for secure storage of xylazine; and adding provisions relating to medetomidine. Memo Subject Scheduling Medetomidine as a Schedule III Controlled Substance in PA and Criminalizing the Illicit Possession, with Veterinary Use Exemptions Actions 1082 Referred to AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, July 24, 2025 Reported as committed, June 2, 2026 First consideration, June 2, 2026 Generated 06/03/2026 03:42 AM



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