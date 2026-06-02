Senate Bill 142 Printer's Number 0087
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Senate Bill 142
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, KEARNEY, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, PISCIOTTANO
Short Title
An Act prohibiting enforcement of covenants not to compete in broadcast employment agreements.
Memo Subject
Non-Compete Provisions in Broadcast Contracts
Actions
|0087
|Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, Jan. 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 2, 2026
|First consideration, June 2, 2026
Generated 06/03/2026 03:42 AM
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