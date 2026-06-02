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Senate Bill 142 Printer's Number 0087

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Senate Bill 142

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, KEARNEY, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, PISCIOTTANO

Short Title

An Act prohibiting enforcement of covenants not to compete in broadcast employment agreements.

Memo Subject

Non-Compete Provisions in Broadcast Contracts

Actions

0087 Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, Jan. 22, 2025
Reported as committed, June 2, 2026
First consideration, June 2, 2026

Generated 06/03/2026 03:42 AM

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Senate Bill 142 Printer's Number 0087

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