Senate Bill 142 Printer's Number 0087

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Senate Bill 142 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, KEARNEY, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, PISCIOTTANO Short Title An Act prohibiting enforcement of covenants not to compete in broadcast employment agreements. Memo Subject Non-Compete Provisions in Broadcast Contracts Actions 0087 Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, Jan. 22, 2025 Reported as committed, June 2, 2026 First consideration, June 2, 2026 Generated 06/03/2026 03:42 AM

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