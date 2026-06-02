Senate Bill 1220 Printer's Number 1704

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - (to consider Senate Bills No. 806, 1220, 1230, 1231, 1232, 1233 and 1236; and House Bills No. 2403, 2404, 2405, 2406, 2407, 2408, 2409, 2410 and 2411) (to consider Senate Bills No. 806, 1220, 1230, 1231, 1232, 1233 and 1236; and House Bills No. 2403, 2404, 2405, 2406, 2407, 2408, 2409, 2410 and 2411)

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