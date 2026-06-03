New Haven Barracks/DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE: 26B5002330
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Justin Busby
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME:
STREET: Monkton Road,
TOWN: Bristol
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: South of Bristol Pond Fishing access.
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and Dry.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Jacques H. Bickford
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro
VIOLATION: DUI #1
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Camry
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL:
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On
VCVC(s):
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT:
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Joseph Szarejko (413)
Vermont State Police
Troop "B" New Haven Barracks
Phone # (802) 388-4919
FAX # (802) 453-7918
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