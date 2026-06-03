New Haven Barracks/DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE: 26B5002330

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Justin Busby

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 6/2/26 , 1645 hours.

STREET: Monkton Road,

TOWN: Bristol

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: South of Bristol Pond Fishing access.

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and Dry.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Jacques H. Bickford

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro

VIOLATION: DUI #1

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 6/2/26 at approximately 1645 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Monkton Road in the Town of Bristol. Investigation revealed Vehicle 1, operated by Jacques Bickford, was traveling southbound on Monkton Road and subsequently lost control of his vehicle. Vehicle 1 crossed the centerline and traveled across the northbound lane and onto the shoulder of the roadway and struck a telephone pole, causing the pole to break. State Police detected signs of impairment, Bickford was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Bickford was released on a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on June 22, 2026, at 1230 PM to answer the charge of DUI #1. Vermont State Police were assisted by the Bristol Police Department along with the Bristol Fire Department.

VCVC(s):

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/22/26 , 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Joseph Szarejko (413)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov