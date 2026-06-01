Senate Resolution 329 Printer's Number 1753

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - WHEREAS, This Commonwealth remains committed to promoting

LGBTQ+ inclusion and quality of life, as the home of the oldest

continually published magazine devoted to LGBTQ+ issues, the

Philadelphia Gay News, and the nation's second most affordable

LGBTQ+ elder housing complex, the John C. Anderson Apartments;

and

WHEREAS, The month of June is recognized worldwide as "LGBTQ+

Pride Month," in recognition of the Stonewall Inn demonstrations

in New York City which took place 57 years ago on June 28, 1969,

and is widely credited as a catalyst for the national civil

rights movement for the LGBTQ+ community; and

WHEREAS, On this 57th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn

demonstrations we remember how on June 28, 1969, the New York

City Police Department began conducting a targeted routine raid

of the establishment, which was known to welcome LGBTQ+

community members; and

WHEREAS, An uprising began against the oppressive police

forces seeking to infringe upon LGBTQ+ community members'

immutable civil rights, with patrons, activists and community

members conducting a protest which lasted several days; and

WHEREAS, Within the following years, the Gay Liberation Front

and Gay Activists Alliance were created, and in 1970, the first

gay pride parades were held across the United States in New

York, San Francisco and Chicago, in commemoration of the

anniversary of the protests and as a celebration of equality and

empowerment within the movement; and

WHEREAS, "LGBTQ+ Pride Month" highlights the work, struggles,

accomplishments and challenges of LGBTQ+ people in this

Commonwealth and beyond; and

WHEREAS, This celebration of diversity fits perfectly within

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