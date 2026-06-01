Senate Resolution 329 Printer's Number 1753
PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - WHEREAS, This Commonwealth remains committed to promoting
LGBTQ+ inclusion and quality of life, as the home of the oldest
continually published magazine devoted to LGBTQ+ issues, the
Philadelphia Gay News, and the nation's second most affordable
LGBTQ+ elder housing complex, the John C. Anderson Apartments;
and
WHEREAS, The month of June is recognized worldwide as "LGBTQ+
Pride Month," in recognition of the Stonewall Inn demonstrations
in New York City which took place 57 years ago on June 28, 1969,
and is widely credited as a catalyst for the national civil
rights movement for the LGBTQ+ community; and
WHEREAS, On this 57th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn
demonstrations we remember how on June 28, 1969, the New York
City Police Department began conducting a targeted routine raid
of the establishment, which was known to welcome LGBTQ+
community members; and
WHEREAS, An uprising began against the oppressive police
forces seeking to infringe upon LGBTQ+ community members'
immutable civil rights, with patrons, activists and community
members conducting a protest which lasted several days; and
WHEREAS, Within the following years, the Gay Liberation Front
and Gay Activists Alliance were created, and in 1970, the first
gay pride parades were held across the United States in New
York, San Francisco and Chicago, in commemoration of the
anniversary of the protests and as a celebration of equality and
empowerment within the movement; and
WHEREAS, "LGBTQ+ Pride Month" highlights the work, struggles,
accomplishments and challenges of LGBTQ+ people in this
Commonwealth and beyond; and
WHEREAS, This celebration of diversity fits perfectly within
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