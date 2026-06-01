Senate Resolution 331 Printer's Number 1755
PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1755
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
331
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, HAYWOOD, J. WARD, PICOZZI, BROOKS,
COMITTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, YAW, VOGEL,
SCHWANK, PENNYCUICK, BROWN, MARTIN, STEFANO, CAPPELLETTI AND
COSTA, JUNE 1, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 1, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Designating June 2, 2026, as "Cancer Action Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The risk of dying from cancer has steadily declined
over the last 30 years largely due to smoking cessation, early
cancer detection and advances in the treatment of cancer and
precision medicine; and
WHEREAS, More advances must be made as the American Cancer
Society estimates that in 2026 there will be 2.1 million new
cases of cancer in the United States; and
WHEREAS, More than 626,000 people will lose their lives to
cancer in 2026; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's cancer incidence and mortality rates
continue to be higher than the national rates, with a predicted
90,250 Pennsylvanians to face a new cancer diagnosis in 2026 and
an estimated 27,630 Commonwealth residents to lose their fight
against cancer this year; and
WHEREAS, In this Commonwealth, the five most common new cases
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