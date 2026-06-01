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Senate Resolution 331 Printer's Number 1755

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1755

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

331

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, HAYWOOD, J. WARD, PICOZZI, BROOKS,

COMITTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, YAW, VOGEL,

SCHWANK, PENNYCUICK, BROWN, MARTIN, STEFANO, CAPPELLETTI AND

COSTA, JUNE 1, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 1, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Designating June 2, 2026, as "Cancer Action Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The risk of dying from cancer has steadily declined

over the last 30 years largely due to smoking cessation, early

cancer detection and advances in the treatment of cancer and

precision medicine; and

WHEREAS, More advances must be made as the American Cancer

Society estimates that in 2026 there will be 2.1 million new

cases of cancer in the United States; and

WHEREAS, More than 626,000 people will lose their lives to

cancer in 2026; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's cancer incidence and mortality rates

continue to be higher than the national rates, with a predicted

90,250 Pennsylvanians to face a new cancer diagnosis in 2026 and

an estimated 27,630 Commonwealth residents to lose their fight

against cancer this year; and

WHEREAS, In this Commonwealth, the five most common new cases

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Senate Resolution 331 Printer's Number 1755

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