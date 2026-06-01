Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,369 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,218 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 330 Printer's Number 1754

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1754

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

330

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY STREET, PISCIOTTANO, KEARNEY, L. WILLIAMS,

HAYWOOD, PHILLIPS-HILL, TARTAGLIONE, CULVER, KANE,

CAPPELLETTI, A. WILLIAMS AND COSTA, JUNE 1, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 1, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of June 2026 as "Aphasia Awareness Month"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The Commonwealth believes that communication is a

human right and all residents deserve to live a full, healthy

and comfortable life; and

WHEREAS, Aphasia is a communication impairment caused by a

stroke or other brain injury that affects language and can

negatively affect quality of life; and

WHEREAS, More than 2 million people in the United States,

including an estimated 75,000 Pennsylvanians, have aphasia; and

WHEREAS, A 2022 survey found that only 40% of Americans have

heard of aphasia and know it is a language disorder; and

WHEREAS, Residents of this Commonwealth must come together to

raise awareness of aphasia and provide the necessary support and

resources to help people affected by aphasia; and

WHEREAS, The Commonwealth encourages everyone to increase

awareness of aphasia, advocate for resources and provide support

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Resolution 330 Printer's Number 1754

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.