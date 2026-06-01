Senate Resolution 330 Printer's Number 1754

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1754

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

330

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY STREET, PISCIOTTANO, KEARNEY, L. WILLIAMS,

HAYWOOD, PHILLIPS-HILL, TARTAGLIONE, CULVER, KANE,

CAPPELLETTI, A. WILLIAMS AND COSTA, JUNE 1, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 1, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of June 2026 as "Aphasia Awareness Month"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The Commonwealth believes that communication is a

human right and all residents deserve to live a full, healthy

and comfortable life; and

WHEREAS, Aphasia is a communication impairment caused by a

stroke or other brain injury that affects language and can

negatively affect quality of life; and

WHEREAS, More than 2 million people in the United States,

including an estimated 75,000 Pennsylvanians, have aphasia; and

WHEREAS, A 2022 survey found that only 40% of Americans have

heard of aphasia and know it is a language disorder; and

WHEREAS, Residents of this Commonwealth must come together to

raise awareness of aphasia and provide the necessary support and

resources to help people affected by aphasia; and

WHEREAS, The Commonwealth encourages everyone to increase

awareness of aphasia, advocate for resources and provide support

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