Senate Resolution 330 Printer's Number 1754
PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1754
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
330
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY STREET, PISCIOTTANO, KEARNEY, L. WILLIAMS,
HAYWOOD, PHILLIPS-HILL, TARTAGLIONE, CULVER, KANE,
CAPPELLETTI, A. WILLIAMS AND COSTA, JUNE 1, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 1, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of June 2026 as "Aphasia Awareness Month"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The Commonwealth believes that communication is a
human right and all residents deserve to live a full, healthy
and comfortable life; and
WHEREAS, Aphasia is a communication impairment caused by a
stroke or other brain injury that affects language and can
negatively affect quality of life; and
WHEREAS, More than 2 million people in the United States,
including an estimated 75,000 Pennsylvanians, have aphasia; and
WHEREAS, A 2022 survey found that only 40% of Americans have
heard of aphasia and know it is a language disorder; and
WHEREAS, Residents of this Commonwealth must come together to
raise awareness of aphasia and provide the necessary support and
resources to help people affected by aphasia; and
WHEREAS, The Commonwealth encourages everyone to increase
awareness of aphasia, advocate for resources and provide support
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