Senate Bill 1279 Printer's Number 1756

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - the permit application process and, whenever possible, reduce

processing times.

Section 4. Commonwealth Housing Regulatory Compliance Officer.

(a) Designation.--The office shall designate a Commonwealth

Housing Regulatory Compliance Officer to facilitate navigation

through Federal, State and local permitting processes and act as

a liaison between the office, executive agencies, local

governments and planning and zoning authorities, housing

developers and other stakeholders and local communities.

(b) Duties.--The Commonwealth Housing Regulatory Compliance

Officer's duties shall include:

(1) Coordinating and reporting on the activities

undertaken by executive agencies under section 3.

(2) Facilitating and participating on the office's

behalf in discussions between units of State government,

local government and housing developers to assist with

navigation through permitting requirements and processes.

(3) Evaluating methods to improve the housing building

materials supply chain in this Commonwealth.

(4) Gathering and compiling information on local

permitting and planning and zoning processes throughout this

Commonwealth and identifying hurdles to timely housing

development in those processes.

(5) Tracking the progress of housing development

projects throughout this Commonwealth and providing periodic

updates to office leadership and the Office of the Governor

on housing production in this Commonwealth.

(6) Submitting an annual report to the Urban Affairs and

Housing Committee of the Senate, the Housing and Community

Development Committee of the House of Representatives, the

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