Senate Bill 1279 Printer's Number 1756
PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - the permit application process and, whenever possible, reduce
processing times.
Section 4. Commonwealth Housing Regulatory Compliance Officer.
(a) Designation.--The office shall designate a Commonwealth
Housing Regulatory Compliance Officer to facilitate navigation
through Federal, State and local permitting processes and act as
a liaison between the office, executive agencies, local
governments and planning and zoning authorities, housing
developers and other stakeholders and local communities.
(b) Duties.--The Commonwealth Housing Regulatory Compliance
Officer's duties shall include:
(1) Coordinating and reporting on the activities
undertaken by executive agencies under section 3.
(2) Facilitating and participating on the office's
behalf in discussions between units of State government,
local government and housing developers to assist with
navigation through permitting requirements and processes.
(3) Evaluating methods to improve the housing building
materials supply chain in this Commonwealth.
(4) Gathering and compiling information on local
permitting and planning and zoning processes throughout this
Commonwealth and identifying hurdles to timely housing
development in those processes.
(5) Tracking the progress of housing development
projects throughout this Commonwealth and providing periodic
updates to office leadership and the Office of the Governor
on housing production in this Commonwealth.
(6) Submitting an annual report to the Urban Affairs and
Housing Committee of the Senate, the Housing and Community
Development Committee of the House of Representatives, the
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