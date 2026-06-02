Senate Bill 45 Printer's Number 1759

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1512, 1627

PRINTER'S NO. 1759

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

45

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, COLLETT, PHILLIPS-HILL, MASTRIANO,

PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, VOGEL, FLYNN AND

BROOKS, MARCH 18, 2026

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 2, 2026

AN ACT

Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses), 23 (Domestic

Relations), 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure), 44 (Law

and Justice), 61 (Prisons and Parole) and 63 (Professions and

Occupations (State Licensed)) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in human trafficking, further

providing for definitions, providing for the offense of

promoting prostitution, for the offense of living off of

prostituted persons and for the offense of patronizing

prostitution and further providing for grants; in public

indecency, further providing for prostitution and related

offenses; establishing the Prevention of Human Trafficking

Restricted Account; in child protective services, further

providing for definitions; in sentencing, further providing

for sexual offenses and tier system; in DNA data and testing,

further providing for definitions; in interstate compacts,

further providing for supervision of persons paroled by other

states; and, in powers and duties relating to the Bureau of

Professional and Occupational Affairs, further providing for

consideration of criminal convictions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3001 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding definitions A

DEFINITION to read:

§ 3001. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

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