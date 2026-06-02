Senate Bill 45 Printer's Number 1759
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1512, 1627
PRINTER'S NO. 1759
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
45
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, COLLETT, PHILLIPS-HILL, MASTRIANO,
PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, VOGEL, FLYNN AND
BROOKS, MARCH 18, 2026
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 2, 2026
AN ACT
Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses), 23 (Domestic
Relations), 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure), 44 (Law
and Justice), 61 (Prisons and Parole) and 63 (Professions and
Occupations (State Licensed)) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in human trafficking, further
providing for definitions, providing for the offense of
promoting prostitution, for the offense of living off of
prostituted persons and for the offense of patronizing
prostitution and further providing for grants; in public
indecency, further providing for prostitution and related
offenses; establishing the Prevention of Human Trafficking
Restricted Account; in child protective services, further
providing for definitions; in sentencing, further providing
for sexual offenses and tier system; in DNA data and testing,
further providing for definitions; in interstate compacts,
further providing for supervision of persons paroled by other
states; and, in powers and duties relating to the Bureau of
Professional and Occupational Affairs, further providing for
consideration of criminal convictions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3001 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding definitions A
DEFINITION to read:
§ 3001. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
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