337 hatching eggs seized by CBP agriculture specialists in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at Cincinnati’s Port of Entry inspected and seized a shipment arriving from Germany containing 337 hatching eggs placed in foam layers on May 27.

The shipment, headed for Alaska, was manifested as winter jackets. Using intelligence-gathering and their expertise, agriculture specialists detained the shipment for further scrutiny. During the inspection, agriculture specialists found hatching eggs and did not find proper documentation. The U.S. Department of Agriculture does not allow the importation of hatching eggs from countries positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. The eggs were turned over to the local USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

“Our nation’s food supply is constantly at risk from diseases not known to occur in the United States,” said Port Director Eric Zizelman, Port of Cincinnati. “These interceptions highlight the vigilance and dedication our CBP agriculture specialists demonstrate daily. Our specialists mitigate the threat of non-native pests, diseases, and contaminants entering the United States. They ensure the United States is safe from harmful diseases that could affect our food supply.”

Hatching eggs include all avian species, including poultry, game birds, racing pigeons, and other birds. If there is a market for a live bird, there is potential for someone attempting to import hatching eggs. These live eggs are shipped to the United States for hatching or reproductive purposes. Upon arrival, the eggs would be incubated, hatched, and raised. For agricultural purposes, hatching eggs fall under regulations for live animals and are highly regulated because they can carry Newcastle disease and avian influenza.

CBP recommends that people who wish to import plant materials, animal materials, and other agricultural items consult the CBP Information Center section on the CBP website or call (877) 227-5511. Additionally, arriving passengers should always declare all items acquired abroad to CBP officers to avoid civil or criminal penalties and reduce the risk of introducing pests and disease to the United States.

CBP conducts operations at ports of entry throughout the United States and regularly screens arriving international passengers, mail, and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products. CBP strives to serve as the premier law enforcement agency enhancing our nation’s safety, security, and prosperity through collaboration, innovation, and integration.

Follow CBP’s Chicago Field Office on X: @CBPChicago and @DFOChicago to learn more about how CBP’s Office of Field Operations secures our nation’s borders.