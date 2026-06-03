Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 04, 2026

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 04, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Perry Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Central Ohio Risk Management Association Self Insurance Pool, Inc.

10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Evendale Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Mt. Healthy City School District

Financial Forecast

7/1/2025 TO 6/30/2026 Financial Forecast Jefferson Edison Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Licking Mantonya Chiropractic Center, LLC

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination MED

Lorain Firelands Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum East Muskingum Local School District

Special Audit

8/13/2018 TO 6/27/2023 Special Audit FFR

Summit Mogadore Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Union Union County Joint Recreation Board

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit