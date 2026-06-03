Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 04, 2026
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 04, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Perry Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Central Ohio Risk Management Association Self Insurance Pool, Inc.
10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Evendale Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Mt. Healthy City School District
Financial Forecast
7/1/2025 TO 6/30/2026
|Financial Forecast
|Jefferson
|Edison Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Mantonya Chiropractic Center, LLC
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Lorain
|Firelands Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|East Muskingum Local School District
Special Audit
8/13/2018 TO 6/27/2023
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Summit
|Mogadore Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union
|Union County Joint Recreation Board
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.