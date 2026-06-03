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Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 04, 2026

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 04, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Perry Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Central Ohio Risk Management Association Self Insurance Pool, Inc.
10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Evendale Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Mt. Healthy City School District
Financial Forecast
7/1/2025 TO 6/30/2026		 Financial Forecast
Jefferson Edison Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Licking Mantonya Chiropractic Center, LLC
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination MED
Lorain Firelands Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum East Muskingum Local School District
Special Audit
8/13/2018 TO 6/27/2023		 Special Audit FFR
Summit Mogadore Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Union Union County Joint Recreation Board
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

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Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 04, 2026

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