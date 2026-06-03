Restaurants Honored by The Talk Awards for Outstanding Customer Service

Three restaurants recently earned consecutive Talk Awards for their award-winning service to patrons.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three restaurants across the country have been awarded yet again by the Talk Awards for continuing to provide outstanding customer service.With five locations throughout Idaho and Montana, Jakers Bar and Grill provides top-notch dining featuring prime rib and steaks from Northwest’s Double R Ranch, fresh Idaho trout, signature homemade soups and salads, and more. The restaurant is committed to delivering more than just a delicious meal, however. The brand promise at Jakers Bar and Grill is providing a memorable dining experience served by an obviously friendly team in a clean, professional restaurant. Making customers feel special is the top priority, evidenced by the restaurant chain’s 15 consecutive Talk Awards. For more information, visit their Award Pages at https://thetalkawards.com/award/jakers-bar-and-grill-great-falls-mt/ Il Farro has been a staple of Newport Beach, California, since it opened in 1993. Founder Domenico Maurici envisioned a kitchen where every bite feels like home, and that goal has been met and exceeded. What began as a small neighborhood restaurant has grown into a beloved coastal destination known for its warmth, charm and authentic European spirit. Every corner of Il Farro reflects that commitment to creating a space where memories can unfold naturally and joyfully. Looking toward the future, the restaurant is committed to continuing to serve food that delights, offer service that welcomes, and provide the exceptional Italian experience that has made Il Farro a treasured part of the community and earned it 16 straight Talk Awards. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/il-farro/ El Jalapeño in Niles, Ohio, serves up authentic Mexican cuisine in a relaxed environment that makes patrons feel right at home. Delicious food cooked from high-quality, fresh ingredients by experts in Mexican flavors is the hallmark of the restaurant, but not the only thing that sets it apart. The amazing outdoor cantina is a hot spot on summer nights, a place for friends, co-workers and more to gather. Good food, great atmosphere and outstanding customer service all combine at El Jalapeño to offer patrons an experience unlike any other. These are just some of the reasons the restaurant has earned 17 consecutive Talk Awards. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/el-jalapeno-niles-oh/ The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.About The Talk AwardsIn partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com

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