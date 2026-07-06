Dentists Honored by The Talk Awards for Outstanding Patient Service with 15th Consecutive Award

Three dentists recently earned consecutive Talk Awards for their continuous legacy of outstanding service to patients.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three dental practices across the country have been awarded yet again by the Talk Awards for always providing outstanding patient service, each earning a 15th straight Talk Award.Gunnerson Dental in Payson, Utah, offers comprehensive dental care for the whole family, from preventative care to restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, oral surgery and dental implants. They also recognize how intimately oral health is connected to overall health and well-being, so they provide targeted and effective treatments and care to stay on top of problems before they progress. Truly, when patients come to Gunnerson Dental, they become part of their dental family. Each patient receives personalized care and respect, with their individual dental needs placed as the highest priority. From a warm, welcoming environment to state-of-the-art technology, and a comfort menu to put patients at ease, Gunnerson Dental creates the optimal patient experience. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/gunnerson-dental-payson-ut-1/ Mark A. Venincasa DDS in Dallas has been providing high-quality, comprehensive dental care to the community since 1986. His expertise includes cosmetic, full-mouth restorative dentistry, including crowns, implants, dentures, veneers and more. Dr. Venincasa and his dedicated team are focused on providing patient-centered care at a value, never recommending unnecessary treatments. They offer personalized care for each patient, getting to know them first and evaluating their needs to develop a customized treatment plan. Patient convenience is also a priority, which is why the practice offers appointments as early as 7 a.m., allowing patients to be seen before their workday begins. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/mark-a-venincasa-dds-dallas-tx/ Sanilac Smiles Dental Care in Sandusky, Michigan, provides personalized dental care. Recognizing that every smile is unique, just like every patient, the team at Sanilac Smiles Dental focuses on each patient’s individual needs, concerns and goals. Patients’ comfort, health and satisfaction are at the heart of everything they do, and preventative care is one of the top priorities. Whether a patient is visiting for the first time or has been part of the Sanilac Smiles Dental team for years, they will be treated with honesty, compassion and respect on the path to achieving a healthy, beautiful smile. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/sanilac-smiles-dental-care/ The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.About The Talk AwardsIn partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com

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