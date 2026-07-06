Pulse of the City News Honors Mid-Atlantic Businesses With 12th Straight Award for Customer Service

Three businesses were recognized by Pulse of the City News for providing outstanding customer service for 12 straight years.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three businesses in the Mid-Atlantic region were recently awarded by Pulse of the City News for their continued commitment to outstanding customer service and satisfaction, with each receiving their 12th consecutive Pulse Award Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group of Mullica Hill, New Jersey, is one of the top-performing real estate teams serving South Jersey. With nearly two decades of experience in the industry, Founder and CEO Nancy Kowalik has helped thousands of buyers and sellers navigate the market with confidence. Among the things that truly set Nancy and her team apart are innovative marketing strategies and a commitment to delivering five-star service. Nancy leads a team of real estate professionals who share the same mission: to provide an exceptional client experience and build lifelong relationships with every client they serve. This client-focused approach combined with a deep knowledge of the market have allowed the agency to consistently achieve outstanding results for homeowners and buyers alike. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/nancy-kowalik-real-estate-group-mullica-hill-nj Doug Pruett Construction Company, Inc. of Annapolis, Maryland, performs everything from minor renovations to large-scale total remodeling jobs for both residential and commercial clients. With vast industry experience, the company has the expertise and knowledge to provide clients with the best solutions. It specializes in modular homes, decks, sunrooms and screened porches, kitchen and bath remodeling, historic restoration, custom home building, and more. The Doug Pruett team understands the importance of modern construction techniques and trends while recognizing the need to maintain the original structures of homes and buildings. No matter the size and scope of the project, Doug Pruett Construction prioritizes quality, reliability and professionalism as well as providing clients with the highest level of service possible. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/doug-pruett-construction-Annapolis-MD HomeLife Access Realty in Ashland, Virginia, is dedicated to helping homebuyers find the home of their dreams. They’re also committed to helping homeowners sell their home for the best value. The team at HomeLife Access Realty provides an elevated level of service to each and every client. Clients come first, and as a result, they are able to achieve more than they ever dreamed with their real estate investment. Because HomeLife Access Realty expects more from its associates, customers can expect more from their realtors. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/homelife-access-realty-ashland-va Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/

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