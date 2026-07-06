City Beat News Honors Home Healthcare Agencies With 12th Consecutive Award for Excellent Patient Satisfaction

Three home healthcare agencies were recently recognized by City Beat News for continuing to provide outstanding service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three home healthcare agencies were recently recognized for their efforts in patient service and satisfaction, earning them each their 12th City Beat News Nightingale’s Nursing and Attendants in Florence, South Carolina, was founded in 2001 by a registered nurse and her daughter to improve the quality of home health care in the community. Since those early days, the business has grown to add offices throughout the state and serve more patients and families. Nightingale’s has aides and private duty nurses to provide in-home services such as skilled nursing, respite care, companionship, meal prep, light housekeeping, personal care assistance, transportation and more. What really sets the business apart is its compassionate approach to delivering the best care to those in need throughout South Carolina. The experienced staff are always available to help clients or employees in care planning, condition changes or friendly conversation. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/NIGHTINGALES-NURSING-ATTENDANTS-FLORENCE-SC Rose Petal Falls Private Home Care in Conyers, Georgia, is dedicated to helping aging adults and others achieve optimal independence at home through in-home healthcare services. The team at Rose Petal Falls includes caregivers, registered nurses and certified nursing assistants who are committed to providing gentle, compassionate assistance to patients in the comfort of their own home. They offer personalized services to address each client’s needs while ensuring their safety and well-being. Regardless of the patient’s needs, hiring Rose Petals Falls to provide care ensures well-being and peace of mind for patients and their families. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/ROSE-PETAL-FALLS-PRIVATE-HOME-CARE-CONYERS-GA Encore Caregivers in Houston provides personalized, high-quality homecare services to meet the needs of individuals and families in the greater Houston area. Among the host of services it offers are elder care, companion care, chronic condition assistance, dementia care, personal care and after-surgery care. With flexible scheduling, clients can benefit from occasional visits or 24-hour care depending on their needs. A multi-generational, family-owned business, Encore Caregivers has been committed to high-quality, affordable, in-home care since 2009. One of its primary goals is to ensure patients receive exceptional care, tailored to their individual needs, at an affordable price. For their efforts, they’ve won many awards, including being named Best Family Owned Business by Houston Business Journal in 2023. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/encore-caregivers-Houston-TX In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com

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