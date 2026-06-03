15 graduate paramedics set to join frontline crews

3 June 2026 Bridget Archer, Minister for Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing

Ambulance Tasmania’s newest cohort of graduate paramedics has officially begun their careers, strengthening the State’s frontline emergency response workforce.

Fifteen graduates have joined the service – 12 completing their studies at the University of Tasmania, and three relocating from interstate.

Minister for Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing, Bridget Archer, said the new recruits will play a vital role in delivering life saving care across Tasmania.

“I want to warmly welcome this latest cohort of graduate paramedics to Ambulance Tasmania and our wider health system,” Minister Archer said.

“The group brings a diverse mix of experience, including three former volunteers, and three who have nursing backgrounds.

“Importantly, they will help to further boost our ambulance workforce, following the 17 graduate paramedics who joined in January and 13 experienced paramedics who transferred to Ambulance Tasmania in March.”

The graduates are currently undertaking a six week induction program designed to provide practical training, clinical preparation and mentorship.

Once completed next month, they will be deployed across the State to join frontline crews.

Eight graduates will be based in the South, three in the North, and four in the North West.

All will receive on road support as they transition into their new roles.

“I commend all of our newest paramedics for choosing a career dedicated to the health of Tasmanians and I wish them well as they begin their professional journey with Ambulance Tasmania,” Minister Archer said.

For more information about careers with Ambulance Tasmania, visit: Careers | Tasmanian Department of Health