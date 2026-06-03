Supporting Tasmanians to Walk, Wheel and Ride

3 June 2026 Kerry Vincent, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

The Tasmanian Government has published the Tasmanian Walk, Wheel, Ride Strategy, strengthening its commitment to improving active transport across the state.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Kerry Vincent, said the strategy delivers a clear framework to guide the development of active transport options in Tasmania’s urban areas.

“The Tasmanian Government is committed to supporting more people to walk, wheel, and ride as a method of transport,” Minister Vincent said.

“Active transport plays a vital role in reducing congestion on our roads, supporting the visitor economy, and creating healthier lifestyles and communities.

“Through extensive and targeted engagement with key stakeholders, we have developed a strategy that sets a strong foundation for future policy, planning and investment in active transport.”

To support the strategy, the Tasmanian Government has also released the Tactical Cycling Infrastructure Guide and the Tasmanian Cycling Network Planning Guide. Both available here.

Minister Vincent said the guides will help local governments plan and deliver successful cycling networks and infrastructure.

“Improving Tasmania’s active transport infrastructure requires a collaborative effort across all levels of government,” Minister Vincent said.

“These guides will support councils to plan safer, more connected and more accessible cycling networks, while also providing practical tools to guide the design and delivery of cycling infrastructure.”

Cycling tourism, including mountain biking, contributes approximately $110 million annually to Tasmania’s economy. The Cycling Network Planning Guide identifies criteria for “iconic rides” that represent Tasmania’s flagship tourism cycling experiences.

The Tasmanian Walk, Wheel and Ride Strategy and accompanying guides can be viewed on the Transport website.