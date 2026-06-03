Backing in Launceston and Northern Tasmania

3 June 2026 Jeremy Rockliff, Premier

The Tasmanian Government will reinvest $1 million returned by LION directly into the future of Launceston and Northern Tasmania, supporting local jobs, innovation, and economic growth.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff said yesterday’s announcement that Boag’s Brewery will close is deeply disappointing.

“We acknowledge the 42 workers and their families impacted, and they remain our priority,” Premier Rockliff said.

“Unfortunately, LION made it clear to the Government nothing more could be done to keep the brewery open.

“In light of the decision made by LION, we welcome the repayment of the Government grant provided in 2023 to save the visitor centre.

“It is important that we focus on the opportunity this creates for Launceston and the broader northern region.

“The Government will work in partnership with the local community to determine how this investment can deliver the greatest benefit to Northern Tasmania.”

Premier Rockliff reached out to Launceston City Council Mayor, Matthew Garwood, and Launceston Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO, Alina Bain, following the announcement.

“This is about making sure every dollar delivers real outcomes for the North,” the Premier said.

“We will work hand-in-hand with the local community, business leaders and council to drive innovation, create opportunities and support local industry.”