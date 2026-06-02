Public Hearing Notice LU-26-000129 Gaston

The Huerfano County Board of Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, July 2nd at 10AM at the Huerfano County Courthouse, Commissioners’ Meeting Room, 401 Main Street, Suite 309, Walsenburg, Colorado. The purpose of the hearing is to receive public comment concerning Land Use Application LU-26-000129. The applicant, Matthew Gaston, is seeking a variance for 900 Black Bear Rd in Cuchara Colorado, Parcel number 46703 so that they may build an addition to their cabin that will encroach on the 20’ property setback line by about 5 feet.

The complete application is available for review online at https://www.huerfano.us/departments/land-use/ by clicking on Land Use Applications by Year.

Inquiries can be made during normal business hours in the Huerfano County Land Use Office, 401 Main Street, Suite 304, or by telephone at 719-738-1220 ext 103.

Google Meet Information: Join via Google Meet: https://meet.google.com/jtn-scsu-ecp | Meeting ID: jtn-scsu-ecp