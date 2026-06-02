Prequalification Scheme updates continuing to meet the needs of industry

3 June 2026 Eric Abetz, Treasurer

The Tasmanian Government has completed another of its 100-day commitments to contemporise the Department of Treasury and Finance Prequalification Scheme for Building and Construction contractors and consultants.

Treasurer Eric Abetz, said these updates, which will take effect on 1 July 2026, are part of a broader review of the Prequalification Scheme.

"The Treasury Prequalification Scheme assists Tasmanian businesses to be agile in how they tender for Government work, and it is critical that the Prequalification Scheme continues to meet the needs of both industry and government," the Treasurer said.

Enhancements to the Scheme include:

new online application forms, to modernise the administration of the Scheme;

new guidance material, to improve transparency and assist contractors and consultants and make the application and assessment process as easy as possible; and

the introduction of a bespoke financial assessment process for complex company structures, to enhance flexibility.

"This is about ensuring we are delivering easier access to Tasmanian Government work for more Tasmanian companies."

By reducing the complexities associated with tendering for Government contracts, these changes make it easier for businesses to plan and execute projects with greater confidence.

Over time, this helps to grow our economy and create more opportunities for Tasmanians.

For more information on the scheme, please click here.