New vision sought for Hastings Thermal Springs Precinct

3 June 2026 Nick Duigan, Minister for Parks

Expressions of Interest are now open for the reimagining of the Hastings Thermal Springs Precinct.

Minister for Parks, Nick Duigan, said proponents are invited to submit creative, conceptual proposals for a reimagined tourism destination on the doorstep of the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area.

“The Hastings thermal pool and cafe have long been a popular venue for locals and tourists to enjoy the swimming, barbecue and picnic facilities, as well as nearby short walks," Minister Duigan said.

“We want an operator who can offer innovative, sustainable and appropriate visitor experiences that provide social, environmental and economic benefit.

"This is about delivering a strong economy and a caring community in our regional areas.”

A shortlist of respondents will be developed after the EOI process closes.

These respondents will be provided with further detail on the infrastructure and operation of the site to enable the submission of detailed proposals for assessment.

Proponents are invited to submit an EOI that demonstrates their vision for the site’s future, along with the practical skills, experience and financial capacity required to run the precinct in a commercially viable manner.

Applicants are expected to show a strong understanding how their proposal is compatible with the natural and cultural values, strategic value, character and setting of the Precinct, and how it will be managed in an ecologically sustainable manner.

Cave tours at Newdegate Cave will continue to be operated by Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service.

EOIs close on 27 July 2026.

More information is available here.