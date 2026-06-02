Supporting school staff to feel safe

3 June 2026 Jo Palmer, Minister for Education

Strong action is being implemented to prevent and respond to violence in schools, with work progressing on the Tasmanian Government’s Violence in Schools – Keeping Staff Safe 2026-28 Action Plan.

This week, Teacher Assistants from around the State will attend the first in a series of professional learning training sessions, designed to develop their skills and understanding on de-escalation, supporting students with disability, and how to respond to unsafe behaviours.

Minister for Education, Jo Palmer, said the focussed training sessions aim to strengthen how support is delivered, using a trauma-informed, personalised approach.

“Violence has no place anywhere in our community and that includes in our schools,” Minister Palmer said.

“Schools should be safe places where everyone feels valued and supported, including the people who work there.

“Teacher Assistants play an important role in supporting students with diverse needs. These sessions aim to enhance the skills of staff to provide a structured, supportive environment for students, and expand their knowledge on safe intervention while also ensuring they know how to protect their own health and safety.”

Two Learning and Support Hubs have also been established to provide targeted support for students with complex needs.

“Classroom connection is a key component of the Learning and Support Hubs,” Minister Palmer said.

“Students can develop the skills they need to succeed, while fostering their connection to learning and their school community.”

The Action Plan supports the Department for Education, Children and Young People’s Safe and Well at Work Strategy 2025–2030, which aims to improve safety and wellbeing for all employees.

To view the Plan, visit the Department for Education, Children and Young People’s website.