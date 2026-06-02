Advisory: Governor's Crime Commission Meets June 4

Comunicado de Prensa en español

For Immediate Release

RALEIGH — The Governor's Crime Commission will hold its quarterly meeting on June 4. The session will include a presentation on the governor's criminal justice priorities and a vote on federal criminal justice grant funding administered by the commission.

The meeting is open to the public and to media. In-person attendees must sign in at the registration desk before entering the conference room.

Visit the Governor's Crime Commission's website to learn more about the commission and to view a list of members.

What: Governor's Crime Commission meeting

When: Thursday, June 4, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: 1201 Front Street, Raleigh; livestream