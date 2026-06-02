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Advisory: Governor's Crime Commission Meets June 4

Comunicado de Prensa en español

For Immediate Release

RALEIGH — The Governor's Crime Commission will hold its quarterly meeting on June 4. The session will include a presentation on the governor's criminal justice priorities and a vote on federal criminal justice grant funding administered by the commission.

The meeting is open to the public and to media. In-person attendees must sign in at the registration desk before entering the conference room.

Visit the Governor's Crime Commission's website to learn more about the commission and to view a list of members.

What: Governor's Crime Commission meeting
When: Thursday, June 4, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: 1201 Front Street, Raleigh; livestream

  • 9:00 a.m. Call to order, roll call, ethics reminder, approval of minutes, introduction of Public Safety Secretary Jeffrey Smythe
    Sheriff Charles S. Blackwood, chair
  • 9:20 a.m. GCC updates
    Caroline Farmer, executive director, Governor’s Crime Commission
  • 9:30 a.m. Governor’s criminal justice priorities
    Jasmine McGhee, deputy chief of staff, Office of the Governor
  • 10:00 a.m. Break
  • 10:20 a.m. Committee grant recommendations
    Chief Patrice Andrews, Crime Victim Services Committee
    Judge J.H. Corpening II, Juvenile Justice Planning Committee
    Chief Dan House, Criminal Justice Improvement Committee and State Crisis Intervention Program
  • 11:10 a.m. Vote
    Sheriff Blackwood
  • 11:15 a.m. Preview of grant dashboard
    Rose Werth, program analyst, Criminal Justice Analysis Center
  • 11:40 a.m. White-collar crime
    Michelle Beck, director, Criminal Justice Analysis Center
  • 12:00 p.m. Old or new business
    Sheriff Blackwood
  • Adjourn

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Advisory: Governor's Crime Commission Meets June 4

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