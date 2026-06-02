Proven Projects, Growing Opportunities: REAP Projects in Action

Iowa’s premier funding program for outdoor recreation, conservation and historic preservation will be the focus of 19 meetings across the state, where Iowans can share ideas and visions for their county and communities.

Established in 1989, the Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) program has funded nearly $430 million in projects, including water quality improvements, habitat protection, roadside prairies, historical development, park and trail development, and conservation education. Check out REAP County Expenditure Data to discover projects close to home.

2026 Local Meetings

June 7, 2 p.m., Cherokee , Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow Street, in Cherokee, for residents of Cherokee, Ida, Monona, Plymouth and Woodbury counties.

, Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow Street, in Cherokee, for residents of Cherokee, Ida, Monona, Plymouth and Woodbury counties. June 9, 4 p.m., Granger , Jester Park Nature Center, 12130 NW 128th Street, in Granger, for residents of Boone, Jasper, Story, Warren, Polk, Marion and Dallas counties.

, Jester Park Nature Center, 12130 NW 128th Street, in Granger, for residents of Boone, Jasper, Story, Warren, Polk, Marion and Dallas counties. June 11 , 5:30 p.m., Oskaloosa , Environmental Learning Center, 2342 Hwy. 92, in Oskaloosa, for residents of Davis, Jefferson, Keokuk, Mahaska, Van Buren and Wapello counties.

, , Environmental Learning Center, 2342 Hwy. 92, in Oskaloosa, for residents of Davis, Jefferson, Keokuk, Mahaska, Van Buren and Wapello counties. June 13 , 10:30 a.m., Honey Creek , Loess Hills Lodge at Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop, in Honey Creek, for residents of Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie and Cass counties.

, , Loess Hills Lodge at Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop, in Honey Creek, for residents of Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie and Cass counties. June 15 , 6 p.m., Chariton , Pin Oak Marsh Nature Center, 45996 Hwy. 14, in Chariton, for residents of Lucas, Wayne, Appanoose and Monroe counties.

, , Pin Oak Marsh Nature Center, 45996 Hwy. 14, in Chariton, for residents of Lucas, Wayne, Appanoose and Monroe counties. June 17 , 1 p.m., Mason City , Lime Creek Nature Center, 3501 Lime Creek Road, in Mason City, for residents of Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Worth, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell and Winnebago counties.

, , Lime Creek Nature Center, 3501 Lime Creek Road, in Mason City, for residents of Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Worth, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell and Winnebago counties. June 17 , 3 p.m., Cedar Falls , Center for Energy and Environmental Education, 8106 Jennings Drive, in Cedar Falls, for residents of Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw and Grundy counties.

, , Center for Energy and Environmental Education, 8106 Jennings Drive, in Cedar Falls, for residents of Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw and Grundy counties. June 18 , 4 p.m., Ames , Tedesco Environmental Learning Corridor, 1815 Plaza Loop, in Ames, for residents of Boone, Jasper, Story, Warren, Polk, Marion and Dallas counties.

, , Tedesco Environmental Learning Corridor, 1815 Plaza Loop, in Ames, for residents of Boone, Jasper, Story, Warren, Polk, Marion and Dallas counties. June 24 , 2 p.m., Decorah , Vesterheim Museum, 520 W. Water Street, in Decorah, for residents of Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek counties.

, , Vesterheim Museum, 520 W. Water Street, in Decorah, for residents of Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek counties. July 8, 3:30 p.m., Iowa City , Johnson County Historic Poor Farm, 4811 Melrose Avenue, in Iowa City, for residents of Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington counties.

, Johnson County Historic Poor Farm, 4811 Melrose Avenue, in Iowa City, for residents of Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington counties. July 8 , 5:30 p.m., Dubuque , Eagle Point Park Riverfront Pavilion, Memorial Lane, in Dubuque, for residents of Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.

, , Eagle Point Park Riverfront Pavilion, Memorial Lane, in Dubuque, for residents of Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties. July 9 , 12 p.m ., Fort Dodge , Matt Cosgrove River’s Edge Discovery Center, 20 N 1st Street, in Fort Dodge, for residents of Calhoun, Hamilton, Humboldt, Pocahontas, Webster and Wright counties.

, ., , Matt Cosgrove River’s Edge Discovery Center, 20 N 1st Street, in Fort Dodge, for residents of Calhoun, Hamilton, Humboldt, Pocahontas, Webster and Wright counties. July 21, 10 a.m., Red Oak , Carbaugh Farm, 2575 D. Avenue, in Red Oak, for residents of Fremont, Mills, Montgomery and Page counties.

, Carbaugh Farm, 2575 D. Avenue, in Red Oak, for residents of Fremont, Mills, Montgomery and Page counties. July 22 , 10 a.m., Burlington , Starr’s Cave Nature Center, 11627 Starrs Cave Park Road, in Burlington, for residents of Des Moines, Henry, Lee and Louisa counties.

, , Starr’s Cave Nature Center, 11627 Starrs Cave Park Road, in Burlington, for residents of Des Moines, Henry, Lee and Louisa counties. July 23, 1 p.m., Okoboji , Maser Monarch Lodge, 22703 Nature Center Road, in Okoboji, for residents of Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto and Sioux Counties.

, Maser Monarch Lodge, 22703 Nature Center Road, in Okoboji, for residents of Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto and Sioux Counties. July 24 , 10 a.m., Dixon , Wapsi River EE Center, 3155 52nd Avenue, in Dixon, for residents of Muscatine and Scott counties.

, , Wapsi River EE Center, 3155 52nd Avenue, in Dixon, for residents of Muscatine and Scott counties. July 27 , 5 p.m., Winterset , Madison County Conservation Center, 2508 Pammel Park Trail, in Winterset, for residents of Adair, Adams, Clarke, Decatur, Madison, Ringgold, Taylor and Union counties.

, , Madison County Conservation Center, 2508 Pammel Park Trail, in Winterset, for residents of Adair, Adams, Clarke, Decatur, Madison, Ringgold, Taylor and Union counties. July 28 , 3 p.m., Marshalltown, Gallery Garden, 135 E. Main Street, in Marshalltown, for residents of Hardin, Marshall, Poweshiek and Tama counties.

, Gallery Garden, 135 E. Main Street, in Marshalltown, for residents of Hardin, Marshall, Poweshiek and Tama counties. July 30, 2 p.m., Churdan, Pudenz Farm, 351 130th Street, in Churdan, for residents of Audubon, Carroll, Crawford, Greene, Guthrie and Sac counties.

“Every two years, Iowans gather for regional assemblies to direct the future of our state’s natural and cultural resources. This year we are reimagining the assembly by putting local voices and proven projects that have transformed our communities and improved quality of life at the center of the conversation,” said Michelle Wilson, REAP coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “This is your chance to learn about REAP, connect with like-minded citizens who are interested in natural and cultural resource work, and voice how REAP can better serve your community and your region.”

What to Expect:

The Showcase: Each region will highlight a local project, and discuss how it was realized through REAP funding, providing a blueprint for what is possible in your own backyard.

Each region will highlight a local project, and discuss how it was realized through REAP funding, providing a blueprint for what is possible in your own backyard. The Citizen Idea Wall: We invite you to add your ideas to a regional “Citizen Idea Wall.” What does your region need next? Your input will form the basis of your regional recommendations and inform your county’s 5-Year REAP plan.

We invite you to add your ideas to a regional “Citizen Idea Wall.” What does your region need next? Your input will form the basis of your regional recommendations and inform your county’s 5-Year REAP plan. The Civic Mandate: Per Iowa law, this is your opportunity to review REAP expenditures and recommend changes to state policy. You will elect five delegates to carry these ideas to REAP Congress, held on August 29, at the Iowa State Capitol.

Success is built. Our resources. Your voice. Endless opportunity.

“Join us to see what we’ve built together and help us decide what we will achieve next,” she said.

For more information on REAP, go to www.iowareap.com.