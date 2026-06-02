Enhancing Bayswater Point State Park in Queens

Governor Hochul today announced construction will begin this spring on a $15 million project to enhance Bayswater Point State Park in Queens. The project will improve recreational access, strengthen long-term shoreline resilience and restore a mosaic of wildlife habitats across the 16-acre park on Jamaica Bay.

“This park restoration project enhances opportunities for Queens families to ‘Get Offline and Get Outside’ in Far Rockaway while advancing a more sustainable and resilient future for the community park’s shoreline,” Governor Hochul said. “With an innovative approach to bolster the shoreline, we’re protecting this special area from erosion and enhancing valuable habitat for future generations.”

The project will create approximately 2,000 linear feet of living shoreline, more than four acres of native plantings, to create sustainable and robust shoreline and restore five acres of tidal marsh habitat. Breakwaters, including eco-concrete tide pools, will be strategically placed offshore to reduce wave energy and combat future erosion.

Additional elements include:

Constructing a new ADA accessible fishing pier and elevated boardwalk over sensitive habitat to improve public access

Removing and management of invasive species

Restoration of both low and high salt marsh ecosystems

Removing deteriorated bulkhead remnants

New York State Parks Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “This project addresses the critical need for shoreline restoration at Bayswater Point State Park. Thanks to Governor Hochul and our many partners, this investment will strengthen the park’s natural resources while creating new opportunities for the public to experience this scenic and peaceful coastal landscape.

The project is supported by a $9.7 million grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), $3.2 million from the Jamaica Bay Damages Mitigation Fund, and $1.6 million from the Environmental Protection Fund.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “DEC is proud to help support this project with $3.2 million from the Jamaica Bay Damages Account as part of the ongoing work to restore the natural resources impacted by pollution within Jamaica Bay. Paired with Governor Hochul’s continued investments in New York City’s environment and connecting people to the outdoors, this multi-faceted project will enhance resilience while creating accessible recreational structures for communities to enjoy.”

State Senator James Sanders Jr. said, “Bayswater Point State Park is one of the true natural treasures of Far Rockaway, and this important investment will finally give our community the shoreline protection and recreational access it deserves. For years, residents have watched erosion threaten this park and the surrounding neighborhood. This $15 million project brings real solutions — restoring wetlands, strengthening our shoreline, and creating new spaces like an ADA‑accessible fishing pier and boardwalk that families can enjoy. I thank Governor Hochul and all our partners for recognizing the importance of protecting Jamaica Bay and investing in the Rockaways’ resilience. Projects like this don’t just safeguard our environment — they improve quality of life, expand access to nature, and ensure that future generations can enjoy the beauty of Bayswater Point.”

Assemblymember Pheffer Amato said, “Governor Hochul has time and time again supported our environment — and now she is standing up and bringing needed resources to one of the few State parks in NYC. Through her generous investment in enhancing the shoreline at Bayswater Point State Park, improving the marsh ecosystems and creating a new ADA accessible fishing pier, residents of the Rockaway Peninsula, and all New Yorkers, can further enjoy Jamaica Bay, which is the jewel of New York City.”

Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy Executive DirectorTerri Carta said, "Jamaica Bay is one of New York's most vital and vulnerable ecosystems, and Bayswater Point State Park demonstrates what's possible when public agencies and nonprofit partners work together toward a shared vision. Dedicated to advancing the restoration, resilience, and public access of parklands across the bay, the Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy is proud to support this transformative investment. We are especially grateful to our Chairman, Tom Secunda, whose leadership and commitment to Jamaica Bay made the planning and design of this project possible. From a living shoreline and restored marsh to expanded public access through a new fishing pier, this project will deliver lasting ecological benefits while creating meaningful opportunities for the surrounding communities to connect with and enjoy this extraordinary landscape."

Governor Hochul is committed to expanding green spaces across New York State to provide children and families opportunities to be outside, unplug and play, and spend time with loved ones. As part of that goal, Governor Hochul secured more than $340 640 million in the FY27 Budget to improve and maintain state park infrastructure..

Bayswater Point State Park comprises over 16 acres at the tip of a peninsula jutting out into Mott Basin on the eastern shore of Jamaica Bay in Far Rockaway and nestled within a quiet residential community. The park’s terrain is varied and includes beach front, wetlands and woodlands. Passive recreation, such as hiking, fishing, bird watching, picnicking and nature appreciation are embraced by visitors to the park.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, and welcomes over 86 million visitors annually. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer app or call 518.474.0456. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, the OPRHP Blog or via the OPRHP Newsroom.