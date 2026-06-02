FINEST RIVIERA CANCUN NOW AVAILABLE FOR BOOKING

Guests can now book stays for February 2027 at The Excellence Collection’s newest all-inclusive resort

RIVIERA MAYA, COLORADO, MEXICO, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the first guests can book their stays at The Excellence Collection ’s newest all-inclusive resort, Finest Riviera Cancun . Set to open on Feb. 11, 2027, the property will join the Finest Resorts brand as an all-inclusive for all ages, marking the 10th property within The Excellence Collection’s portfolio, which spans Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.Ideally located within the Riviera Maya, just south of Puerto Morelos, Finest Riviera Cancun boasts more family suite and imperial suite options than any other Finest Resort. Guests can choose from a selection of suite designs, including swim-up terrace suites connecting to pools on upper floors, two-story rooftop terrace suites and the expansive imperial family suites with two separate bedrooms. High-end accommodations are available within the adults-only Excellence Club, including two-story rooftop terrace suites with private plunge pools and ocean views, and beachfront honeymoon suites. Each suite will feature an expansive private balcony or terrace, a whirlpool bath for two and convenient amenities such as an espresso machine, stocked minibar, in-suite liquor and wine bottle selection and 24-hour room service. Guests who upgrade to the Finest Club or Excellence Club can also enjoy a complimentary hydrotherapy treatment, private club lounges and access to exclusive restaurants and bars, private beach areas and more.Finest Riviera Cancun will offer 12 all-inclusive, globally inspired dining concepts, a buffet restaurant, beachfront snack grill, two taco stands and 18 different bars. While the property will feature several beloved Finest Resort restaurants, new dining concepts to experience include Peruvian Asian fusion, bespoke private dining and interactive Pan-Asian live cooking shows. Treats and refreshments can be found at the gelato shop, the speakeasy with inventive cocktails, the beach club or the new arcade, which features a dedicated mocktail bar.The resort will feature an array of swimming pools, including one expansive main pool, two exclusive Excellence Club pools, one Finest Club pool and elevated swim-up suite pools located on the second floor. Wellness is a key focus on property with guided hydrotherapy and specialized treatment rooms at ONE Spa and a fitness center and cardio conditioning facility. Complementing these amenities, Finest Riviera Cancun will offer a curated program of beach, land and water activities.Finest Riviera Cancun’s dedicated kid-friendly spaces are designed for specific age groups: a splash park for young children, a water slide park for older kids, a splash pool with a bubble slide, an arcade with sports simulators and the Imagine Kids Club, which provides all-day, camp-style activities. Additionally, the resort provides three Imagine Lounge childcare centers strategically located near the restaurants, in-room baby amenities and kid-friendly spa treatments at ONE Spa.With its beachfront backdrop and sprawling layout, Finest Riviera Cancun is an ideal venue for weddings, vow renewals, meetings and events of all sizes. The property features a beach gazebo for wedding ceremonies, two indoor ballrooms with outdoor terraces, private rooms at select restaurants and a stunning stretch of beach for private cocktails and dining.“We are excited to celebrate the opening of our 10th resort within The Excellence Collection and our third Finest Resorts property,” said Domingo Aznar, deputy CEO at The Excellence Collection. “This expansion allows us to debut a refined collection of all-new suite categories while significantly increasing the inventory of our signature family and imperial suite options that our guests love most. Paired with its new dining concepts and robust amenities, we’re certain Finest Riviera Cancun will be an excellent addition to the Riviera Maya.”For more information or to make reservations, visit finestresorts.com/riviera-maya-cancun/finest-riviera-cancun/.ABOUT THE EXCELLENCE COLLECTIONThe Excellence Collection is a family-owned and operated resort group specializing in hotel management and worldwide real estate development, with a primary presence in Mexico, and the Caribbean. The brand is a joint investment between Medieval Times, Zafiro Hotels, and Viva Hotels that owns and manages five-star, award-winning resort properties in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica under three brands that encompass the concept of ultimate all-inclusive luxury: Adults only Excellence Resorts in Cancun, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana, and Montego Bay; couples only all-inclusive at Beloved Hotels in Cancun; and all-inclusive for all ages at Finest Resorts in Cancun and Punta Cana.The Excellence Collection has received the AAA Diamond Award, Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Award, and Travel + Leisure’s Best Award. The brand’s properties have been placed on several of TripAdvisor’s Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards, including the Top All-Inclusive Resorts in the World and the Top Hotels in Mexico.For additional information, please visit theexcellencecollection.com.

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