THE EXCELLENCE COLLECTION REVAMPS SHARE THE LOVE CAMPAIGN TO SUPPORT JAMAICAN COMMUNITY

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Excellence Collection , an all-inclusive resort group comprised of nine properties across Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, announced that its beloved Share The Love charitable program will focus on supporting the children and communities of Jamaica as they rebuild after Hurricane Melissa. Through December 31, The Excellence Collection will contribute $100 USD to a local Jamaican charity for every reservation at any Excellence Collection property that includes a donation of any size or value.Through the Share the Love campaign, guests at all Excellence Collection properties – Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres, Excellence Playa Mujeres, Excellence Riviera Cancun, Excellence El Carmen, Excellence Punta Cana, Excellence Oyster Bay, Finest Playa Mujeres, Finest Punta Cana and Beloved Playa Mujeres – can bring donation items to support the rebuilding of schools, hospitals and essential services in Jamaica. Acceptable items include school supplies, toys, games, puzzles, clothes in good condition and soccer balls, all of which will go directly to Jamaican communities affected by Hurricane Melissa. Guests can raise awareness about the program by taking a photo of their donation with the front desk or concierge team and sharing it on social media with #ShareTheLove.“While the Share The Love program isn’t new for The Excellence Collection, the focus on supporting our communities in Jamaica as they rebuild after Hurricane Melissa is, and we’d like to invite all our caring guests and staff to take this opportunity to give back to a place that has brought us all so much joy and peace,” said Domingo Aznar, Deputy CEO of The Excellence Collection. “Together, we can make a meaningful difference for the people of Jamaica and perhaps encourage others to share the love this holiday season.”Beyond this campaign supporting Jamaica, The Excellence Collection’s Share the Love program benefits local communities in every country in which The Excellence Collection properties reside. Typically, the brand’s contribution per guest donation is comprised of gift cards.The Excellence Collection distributes Share the Love donations at the end of each year around the holiday season. The hospitality brand aims to raise awareness about the Share The Love program so that guests continue to donate year-round and support more local communities across Mexico and the Caribbean.ABOUT THE EXCELLENCE COLLECTIONThe Excellence Collection is a family-owned and operated resort group specializing in hotel management and worldwide real estate development, with a primary presence in Mexico, and the Caribbean. The brand is a joint investment between Medieval Times, Zafiro Hotels, and Viva Hotels that owns and manages five-star, award-winning resort properties in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica under three brands that encompass the concept of ultimate all-inclusive luxury: Adults only Excellence Resorts in Cancun, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana, and Montego Bay; couples only all-inclusive at Beloved Hotels in Cancun; and all-inclusive for all ages at Finest Resorts in Cancun and Punta Cana.The Excellence Collection has received the AAA Diamond Award, Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Award, and Travel + Leisure’s Best Award. The brand’s properties have been placed on several of TripAdvisor’s Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards, including the Top All-Inclusive Resorts in the World and the Top Hotels in Mexico.For additional information, please visit theexcellencecollection.com.

