FINEST RESORTS EXPANDS ITS PORTFOLIO OF ALL-AGES RESORTS WITH THE NEW FINEST RIVIERA CANCUN

New All-Inclusive Resort is Slated to Open in Early 2027

RIVIERA MAYA, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of Finest Playa Mujeres and Finest Punta Cana, The Excellence Collection is pleased to announce the expansion of its Finest Resorts brand with a new property: Finest Riviera Cancun. The newest addition represents the third property for Finest Resorts and the tenth property for The Excellence Collection as a whole.Situated along the white-sand beaches of the Riviera Maya and just a short drive away from Cancun International Airport, Finest Riviera Cancun is ideally located to provide guests with stunning ocean views and convenient access to the vibrant shops and experiences around Cancun. The Riviera Maya remains one of Mexico’s most renowned and serene beach destinations, delivering incredible beaches and memorable adventures at every turn.Finest Riviera Cancun continues the Finest Resorts concept of contemporary luxury for all ages, inviting travelers to celebrate life’s finest moments with a romantic getaway, a delightful destination wedding, tailored celebrations, family vacations with children of all ages and exclusive options for adults only. The resort boasts an extensive variety of suite categories focused on expansive luxury for adults only and on sprawling suites designed with families in mind. Guests can expect to discover all-new suite concepts, more high-value categories and unexpected swim-up options. The Excellence Collection is well-known for its extensive array of dining options, and Finest Riviera Cancun is no exception, featuring 12 world-class restaurants with several new culinary experiences to explore. All-day entertainment abounds for guests of all ages with four swimming pools, a splash park for kids, a water slide park for older children, an arcade, Imagine Kids Club, the world-class ONE Spa with hydrotherapy programming and treatments for both kids and adults and much more to choose from.The new Finest Resorts property will offer two sections for additional exclusivity: the Excellence Club for guests seeking quiet, adults-only relaxation and the Finest Club for families seeking an elevated vacation experience. Guests in each section will enjoy access to their own exclusive restaurants, lounge, pool, bars and beach area, among other perks.The Excellence Collection’s Deputy CEO, Domingo Aznar, states, “The new Finest Riviera Cancun will bring innovative accommodations and new culinary experiences to our Finest Resorts portfolio while also providing the thoughtful touches and bespoke service that our guests have come to know and love. We’re excited to continue fostering relationships and expanding our reach within the vibrant community of Cancun and the surrounding Riviera Maya.”The new, all-inclusive resort for all ages is estimated to open its doors in early 2027.###About The Excellence CollectionThe Excellence Collection is a family-owned and operated resort group specializing in hotel management and worldwide real estate development, with a primary presence in Mexico, and the Caribbean. The brand is a joint investment between Medieval Times, Zafiro Hotels and Viva Hotels that owns and manages five-star, award-winning resort properties in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica under three brands that encompass the concept of ultimate all inclusive luxury: Adults only Excellence Resorts in Cancun, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana, and Montego Bay; couples only all inclusive at Beloved Hotels in Cancun; and all inclusive for all ages at Finest Resorts in Cancun and Punta Cana. The Excellence Collection has received the AAA Diamond Award, Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Award, and Travel + Leisure’s Best Award. The brand’s properties have been placed on several of TripAdvisor’s Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards, including the Top All-Inclusive Resorts in the World and the Top Hotels in Mexico. For additional information, please visit theexcellencecollection.com.

