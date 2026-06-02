Discover Cape Cod’s Hidden Nightlife: Build a Simple Backyard Light Trap

Published on: June 2, 2026

By Escher Cattle

Entomology Educator, Cape Cod Cooperative Extension

Think Cape Cod wildlife goes to sleep after sunset?

Think again.

While most of us are winding down for the evening, thousands of insects are just getting started. Moths, beetles, lacewings, katydids, and other nighttime insects fill our backyards, forests, and gardens after dark.

The best part? You don’t need special equipment to see them.

With a white sheet, a light, and a warm summer evening, you can create a simple backyard light trap and discover a side of Cape Cod nature that most people never notice.

What Is a Light Trap?

A light trap is a simple setup that uses a bright light and a white sheet to attract nighttime insects.

Many insects use natural light sources, such as the moon, to help them navigate. Artificial lights can attract these insects, making it possible to observe species that are rarely seen during the day.

Light trapping is commonly used by entomologists, photographers, naturalists, and community scientists to learn more about local insect populations.

You don’t need to be an expert to give it a try.

Why Observe Insects at Night?

Nighttime insects play important roles in Cape Cod’s ecosystems.

Many species:

Pollinate native plants

Provide food for birds and bats

Help support healthy ecosystems

Serve as indicators of environmental health

Observing insects can also help you learn more about the wildlife living right outside your door.

What You’ll Need

To build a simple backyard light trap, gather:

A location with trees and minimal outdoor lighting

A white sheet

Rope

String

Two to four heavy weights

A light source, such as a flashlight, lantern, or outdoor light

A clear jar or container for temporary observation

Some insect enthusiasts use ultraviolet (UV) lights to attract a wider variety of species, but a standard LED light can still attract plenty of nighttime visitors.

How to Set Up Your Light Trap

Tie a rope securely between two trees. Drape the white sheet evenly over the rope so it hangs down to the ground. Use weights to hold the corners of the sheet in place. Suspend the light above the sheet so the light shines directly onto the fabric. Wait for darkness and watch who arrives.

Insects may begin appearing within minutes, while others may visit throughout the evening.

Common Nighttime Insects Found on Cape Cod

Every location is different, but common nighttime visitors may include:

Moths

Beetles

Caddisflies

Lacewings

Leafhoppers

Katydids

Tree crickets

You may even discover species you’ve never noticed before despite living in the same area for years.

That’s one of the things entomologists love most about light trapping. Every night can bring something unexpected.

Getting a Closer Look

If you’d like to observe an insect more closely, gently place a clear jar over it while it is resting on the sheet.

Slide the lid underneath and observe the insect for a few moments before releasing it where you found it.

Use a flashlight or your phone’s light to look at wing patterns, colors, antennae, and other features.

Photographs are especially helpful for identification.

Become a Community Scientist

One of the easiest ways to identify insects is through the free app and website iNaturalist.

Take a photo of an insect and upload it to iNaturalist at https://www.inaturalist.org/. The platform will suggest possible identifications, and naturalists and experts can help confirm what you’ve found.

Your observations can help scientists better understand biodiversity and wildlife populations on Cape Cod and beyond.

A Great Summer Activity for Families

Looking for a screen-free summer activity?

A backyard light trap is a fun way for children and adults to explore nature together.

Every night is different. Some evenings may attract dozens of moth species. Other nights may bring beetles, tree crickets, or insects you’ve never seen before.

It’s a simple way to spend time outdoors and discover the wildlife living right in your neighborhood.

Don’t Forget Tick Prevention

Even after dark, ticks and mosquitoes can still find you.

If you’re spending time outdoors:

Consider using an EPA-registered insect repellent.

Wear shoes and socks.

Check yourself for ticks before heading indoors.

Shower after spending time outside.

A few simple habits can help you enjoy nature while reducing your risk of tick bites.

Watch It in Action

The Natural History Museum has an excellent video demonstrating how a light trap works and the kinds of insects you might encounter:

Discover a Different Side of Cape Cod

Cape Cod’s wildlife doesn’t disappear when the sun goes down.

This summer, spend an evening outside and see who visits.

You might discover that some of the most fascinating animals in your neighborhood have been there all along.

Cape Cod Cooperative Extension: Working for You

Follow Cape Cod Cooperative Extension on Facebook and Instagram for resources, updates, and events.

Learn more about all our programs at capecod.gov/extension.