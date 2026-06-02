State Police Investigating Robbery in Wilmington

Date Posted: Tuesday, June 2nd, 2026

The Delaware State Police is investigating a robbery that occurred yesterday at Walgreens on Philadelphia Pike in Wilmington.

On June 1, 2026, at approximately 4:45 p.m., troopers responded to Walgreens, located at 1509 Philadelphia Pike in Wilmington, for a report of a robbery. When troopers arrived, they learned that and unknown black male suspect was purchasing an item, and when the employee opened the register, the suspect grabbed money from the drawer and ran away. While the employee was trying to stop the suspect from stealing the money, he grabbed her arm. She was not injured.

The suspect is described as an unknown black male last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Delaware State Police Troop 1 continues to investigate this incident. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information to contact Corporal K. Kelleher at (302) 761-6677. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.