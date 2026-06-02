SilverTech Partners with Optimizely to Advance Enterprise Digital Experience and CRO

SilverTech is a certified Optimizely Solution Partner

SilverTech announces a partnership with Optimizely. The move will help enterprises improve performance, experimentation, personalization, and more.

SilverTech is a natural fit for our North America partner community. We're both grounded in customer satisfaction and measurable impact, and that shared focus makes for a strong emerging partnership.” — Katie Dawson, Sr Director of Partnerships, North America, Optimizely

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SilverTech , a digital experience consultancy focused on growth and transformation, today announced a strategic partnership with Optimizely , the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider. The partnership strengthens SilverTech’s ability to help enterprise organizations improve performance through experimentation, personalization, and data-driven optimization.As digital expectations rise and acquisition costs increase, organizations are under growing pressure to convert more of the demand they already have. SilverTech’s position is clear: growth comes from continuously improving experiences to drive better customer outcomes – through strategy, data insights, UX design, AI and results-focused experimentation, enabled by the right technology.Optimizely’s powerful DXP, including its experimentation platform, allows teams to turn insight into measurable performance gains quickly, making it a powerful driver of conversion rate optimization (CRO). The platform’s impact is well-documented in a commissioned study by Forrester Consulting, Total Economic ImpactTM.“Most organizations are sitting on more opportunity than they realize,” said Chris Crombie, Chief Growth Officer at SilverTech. “The challenge is converting that opportunity. This partnership helps our clients activate their data, test faster, and continuously improve performance in ways that directly impact revenue.”SilverTech works with enterprise organizations to drive growth and transformation by combining deep expertise, strategic thinking, and advanced data integration and technology execution. The firm’s ability to connect experience, data, and platforms enables clients to move faster and deliver measurable results.The addition of the new partnership with Optimizely strengthens SilverTech’s broader technology ecosystem by expanding its capabilities to deliver enterprise-grade experimentation and optimization solutions."We are thrilled to partner with SilverTech on their expansion in experience optimization” said Jessica Dannemann, Chief Partner Officer at Optimizely. "Working with a partner like SilverTech that is rooted in data and insights is well-matched to our go-to-market strategy to deliver outcomes for our joint customers. We are looking forward to leading with SilverTech in their next chapter.""SilverTech is a natural fit for our North America partner community," said Katie Dawson, Senior Director, Partnerships - North America at Optimizely. "We're both grounded in customer satisfaction and measurable impact, and that shared focus makes for a strong emerging partnership with a lot of room to grow. This is a team we're excited to build with."About SilverTechSilverTech is a global digital growth and transformation consultancy helping enterprise and mid-market organizations modernize digital ecosystems and drive long-term business performance. The firm unites strategy, UX, technology, marketing, data, and applied AI to deliver measurable outcomes through a collaborative, insight-driven approach.With deep expertise across financial services, healthcare, consumer goods, manufacturing, and government, SilverTech helps organizations solve complex customer challenges and drive sustained growth through continuous optimization. Founded in 1996, SilverTech partners with leading platforms including Contentstack, Sitecore, Progress Sitefinity, Kentico, Microsoft, Salesforce and Optimizely. The firm supports global brands such as General Mills, Charles Schwab, Allison Transmission, UGG, and HOKA from offices in New Hampshire, Indiana, and Ohio.###

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