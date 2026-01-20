SilverTech Appoints Chris Crombie as Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate Market Expansion

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SilverTech is pleased to announce that Chris Crombie has joined the agency as Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Chris will focus on accelerating growth, expanding SilverTech’s enterprise impact, and strengthening the agency’s position as a strategic transformation partner.Chris brings more than 25 years of experience scaling digital agencies and consultancies, with a proven track record of driving growth across both existing customer portfolios and net-new enterprise business. Most recently, he served as Chief Growth Officer at Studio Science, where he helped advance the firm’s market presence, deepen enterprise engagement, and expand partner-led growth initiatives.Earlier in his career, Chris held senior leadership roles at Rightpoint, where he helped scale the agency into a nationally recognized digital consultancy. During this period, he expanded enterprise client relationships, strengthened partner ecosystems, and supported the organization’s growth into a highly successful acquisition by Genpact. He also brings deep experience from Agency Oasis and other leadership roles, helping organizations evolve from focused digital specialists into mature, enterprise-grade consultancies.Chris has extensive expertise across the CMS and DXP ecosystem, built through decades of hands-on experience working with leading platforms and enterprise clients. His background spans multiple generations of CMS and digital experience technology, giving him a deep understanding of how platforms, partners, and agencies align to deliver meaningful business outcomes.At SilverTech, Chris will focus on expanding growth within existing customer relationships, driving net-new opportunities in the upper mid-market and enterprise segments, and advancing the agency’s partner strategy. A key priority of his role is strengthening alignment with technology partners to ensure shared focus, clear market positioning, and sustained mutual success.“Chris brings the right mix of growth leadership, platform expertise, and agency experience,” said Jeff McPherson, newly appointed President of SilverTech. “As we continue to evolve and compete at a higher strategic level, his leadership will help us scale intentionally and deliver even greater value for our clients and partners.”Chris’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for SilverTech as the agency continues its evolution into a more consultative, growth-oriented organization focused on modernization, performance, and long-term transformation.“I’m excited to join SilverTech and build on the strong foundation the team has created,” said Chris Crombie. “There is a real opportunity to accelerate growth by deepening client relationships, strengthening partnerships, and bringing a more connected story to the market.”About SilverTechSilverTech is a global digital growth and transformation consultancy helping enterprise and mid-market organizations modernize digital ecosystems and drive long-term business performance. The firm unites strategy, UX, technology, marketing, data, and applied AI to deliver measurable outcomes through a collaborative, insight-driven approach.With deep expertise across financial services, healthcare, consumer goods, manufacturing, and government, SilverTech connects strategy, experience, and technology to solve complex customer challenges and fuel sustained growth through continuous optimization.SilverTech partners with leading platforms including Contentstack, Sitecore, Progress Sitefinity, Kentico, Microsoft, and Salesforce to deliver scalable, secure, future-ready digital solutions aligned to each client’s growth strategy.Founded in 1996, SilverTech supports global brands such as General Mills, Charles Schwab, Allison Transmission, UGG, and HOKA. With offices in New Hampshire, Indiana, and Ohio, the firm serves as a trusted partner for organizations pursuing innovation, modernization, and lasting growth.For more information about SilverTech, please visit www.silvertech.com

