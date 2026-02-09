SilverTech Announces Strategic Partnership With Staffbase

Expanding SilverTech’s end-to-end digital experience, data integration, and transformation capabilities with employee communications and engagement solutions.

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SilverTech , a digital experience consultancy focused on growth and transformation, today announced a new strategic partnership with Staffbase , the first AI-native employee experience platform and a recognized vendor in the 2025 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions. Through this partnership, SilverTech will deliver end-to-end Staffbase strategy, design, implementation, data integration, and optimization services to help organizations modernize internal communications and connect employee experience with broader digital growth initiatives.As organizations invest in connected digital ecosystems to drive performance and transformation, employee experience has become a critical pillar. Staffbase enables enterprises to unify internal communications across channels — including intranet, employee apps, email, and SMS — creating more informed, engaged, and aligned workforces at scale.SilverTech’s focus on connecting experience, data, platforms, and operations aligns directly with the value Staffbase brings to enterprise organizations seeking measurable impact from their communications technology investments.Through this partnership, SilverTech will support customers with:● Staffbase platform strategy● Experience design and content architecture● Technical implementation and solution configuration● Enterprise data and system integration across HR, CRM, CMS, marketing, and operational platforms● Migration and modernization of legacy intranet and communications platforms“Organizations can’t achieve true digital transformation or sustained growth if their employee experience is disconnected from their data and systems,” said Chris Crombie, Chief Growth Officer at SilverTech. “Staffbase gives enterprises a powerful platform to unify and modernize employee communications. Our strength in digital ecosystem transformation and data integration ensures Staffbase is not just implemented — it’s fully connected — so organizations can activate smarter communications and measurable business impact.”SilverTech works with mid-market and enterprise organizations across regulated and complex industries, including financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, government, retail and consumer goods, helping them modernize digital ecosystems and deliver high-impact experiences."SilverTech's deep expertise in digital transformation and enterprise system integration makes them an ideal partner to help organizations maximize the value of our AI-native platform," said Simon Weigh, Sr. Director of Sales and Alliances at Staffbase. "As enterprises deploy AI capabilities to support their workforce, the challenge isn't just implementation, it's driving actual adoption, especially among frontline and deskless employees. SilverTech understands that real impact comes from connecting AI-powered employee experiences with the data, systems, and workflows that drive daily operations. Their proven track record with complex enterprise implementations ensures our joint customers can turn Staffbase into a true adoption engine, delivering capabilities that employees can actually access and use to get answers, complete tasks, and stay aligned, regardless of their role or location."This partnership further expands SilverTech’s ecosystem of leading experience and platform partners and supports its continued focus on helping organizations build connected, optimized digital growth engines. Reach out to SilverTech to learn more about this new partnership.About SilverTechSilverTech is a global digital experience consultancy focused on helping enterprise and mid-market organizations achieve growth and transformation by modernizing their digital ecosystems and accelerating long-term business performance. The firm brings together strategy, user experience, technology, marketing, data, and applied AI to deliver measurable outcomes through a collaborative, insight-driven approach.With deep expertise spanning financial services, healthcare, consumer goods, manufacturing, and government, SilverTech connects strategy, experience, and technology to solve complex customer challenges and enable sustained growth through continuous optimization.SilverTech partners with leading platforms including Contentstack, Sitecore, Progress Sitefinity, Kentico, Microsoft, and Salesforce to deliver scalable, secure, future-ready solutions aligned to each client’s growth strategy.Founded in 1996, SilverTech supports global brands such as General Mills, Charles Schwab, Allison Transmission, UGG, and HOKA. With offices in New Hampshire, Indiana, and Ohio, the firm serves as a trusted partner to organizations pursuing innovation, modernization, and lasting growth.

