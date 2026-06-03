Las Vegas Dentist on Differences Between Full-Arch Solutions

Implant dentist Jim Willardsen, DDS details key differences between full-arch implant options including All-on-4®, All-on-6, and AOX.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For patients facing significant tooth loss, full-arch dental implants represent one of the most transformative advancements in modern restorative dentistry. The Las Vegas dentists at True Dentistry note that there are the key differences between three of the most widely discussed full-arch protocols— All-on-4 , All-on-6, and AOX—and that patients should fully understand their options before pursuing treatment.All-on-4is one of the most well-known full-arch solutions and involves the placement of four dental implants —two positioned straight and two angled toward the back of the jaw—to support a complete arch of prosthetic teeth. The angled placement is a deliberate strategy that takes advantage of denser bone in the front of the jaw, often allowing patients with some degree of bone loss to receive implants without the need for bone grafting procedures. This typically makes All-on-4a particularly accessible option for a broad range of patients.All-on-6, as the name suggests, uses six implants to support the full arch rather than four. The additional implants generally provide a wider base of support and can improve the distribution of bite forces across the jaw, which may be advantageous for patients who have sufficient bone volume and are looking for added long-term stability. "All-on-6 is often a strong choice for patients who have the bone structure to support it," explains Dr. Jim Willardsen, an implant dentist at True Dentistry. "The extra implants can contribute to a more even load distribution, which may benefit the longevity of the restoration."AOX, or All-on-X, takes a more individualized approach by allowing the number of implants to vary based on each patient's specific anatomy, bone density, and clinical needs. Rather than adhering to a fixed implant count, the AOX protocol is designed to adapt to the patient, placing as many implants as are appropriate to achieve optimal outcomes. Dr. Willardsen notes, "AOX reflects a shift toward truly personalized implant planning. The 'X' represents that flexibility, allowing treatment to be tailored to each patient's unique situation rather than fitting everyone into the same framework."While All-on-4, All-on-6, and AOX each offer a path to full-arch restoration, the most appropriate solution generally depends on individual factors including bone quantity and quality, overall oral health, lifestyle considerations, and long-term functional goals. A comprehensive evaluation by a qualified implant dentist is essential to determine which approach best aligns with a patient's needs, ensuring that the chosen technique is both clinically sound and built to last.About Jim Willardsen, DDSDr. Jim Willardsen is a Las Vegas-based implant dentist with decades of experience in advanced, restorative, and implant dentistry. He holds a Biology degree from Brigham Young University and a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Loma Linda University School of Dentistry. Dr. Willardsen's clinical focus includes full mouth restoration, dental implants, and All-on-4implant dentures, and he has earned recognition as a Top Dentist from Las Vegas Life Magazine. As the brother of True Dentistry founder Dr. Joe Willardsen, he brings both deep personal investment and clinical excellence to every aspect of his work. He is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Dental Association, Nevada Dental Association, and Southern Nevada Dental Association. Dr. Willardsen is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Willardsen or True Dentistry, please visit truedentistry.com.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.truedentistry.com/practice-news/las-vegas-dentist-on-differences-between-full-arch-solutions/ ###True Dentistry – Las Vegas9061 W. Post RoadLas Vegas, NV 89148(702) 434-4800True Dentistry – Summerlin2085 Village Center Cir, Suite #140Las Vegas, NV 89134(702) 256-6001Rosemont Media

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