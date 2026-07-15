Orlando Plastic Surgeon Reveals Options to Flatten the Abdomen After Pregnancy

Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani, a board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of The Aesthetic Surgery Centre, outlines body sculpting options to treat a bulging belly.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many women, pregnancy can be a life-changing and immensely rewarding experience; however, it can also leave behind physical changes that dieting and exercise alone may not fully address. Stretched abdominal muscles, excess skin, and stubborn pockets of fat are among the most common concerns that tend to remain after childbirth. According to Orlando board-certified plastic surgeon Jon Paul Trevisani, MD, FACS, there are several highly effective aesthetic procedures available to help women restore a flatter, smoother abdomen. Among the most popular solutions are tummy tuck surgery, liposuction , and a comprehensive Mommy Makeover, each body sculpting technique offering unique benefits depending on a patient’s individual goals and anatomy.For women bothered by a bulging or hanging belly despite living an active lifestyle, a tummy tuck — also known as abdominoplasty — remains one of the most powerful procedures to address post-pregnancy abdominal changes. During pregnancy, the abdominal muscles often separate (a condition known as diastasis recti) which can lead to a persistent bulge, even in otherwise fit individuals. A tummy tuck not only removes excess, stretched skin but also repairs and tightens these weakened muscles, creating a firmer and flatter abdominal contour. Additionally, the procedure can often eliminate lower abdominal stretch marks located on the region planned for excess skin removal, providing both functional and cosmetic improvement. Patients who have completed their families and are near their ideal weight range usually experience the most successful results from abdominoplasty.If localized fat is causing abdominal fullness rather than loose skin or muscle separation, liposuction may be an effective minimally invasive option. This body contouring procedure targets stubborn fat deposits that remain resistant to dieting and exercise, such as fat cells around the abdomen, flanks, and waistline. Using advanced techniques, liposuction can reshape and contour the midsection, enhancing natural curves and creating a slimmer silhouette. While liposuction does not address loose skin or muscle laxity, it can provide an excellent standalone treatment, or complementary procedure to further refine results when combined with other surgeries.For patients seeking more comprehensive restoration of their pre-pregnancy contours, a Mommy Makeover offers a customized combination of procedures designed to address multiple areas of the body affected by having children. While the options included in a Mommy Makeover are completely personalized and vary from patient to patient, a typical surgical plan includes a tummy tuck, liposuction, and breast enhancement procedures such as a breast lift or breast augmentation. By combining procedures into a single surgical plan, a Mommy Makeover allows for a more all-encompassing transformation while minimizing overall recovery time compared to undergoing procedures separately. This tailored approach enables patients to reclaim their pre-pregnancy contours, or even improve upon them, with results that look natural and proportional.Ultimately, the best approach to flattening the belly after pregnancy depends on each patient’s unique anatomy, goals, and lifestyle. Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani emphasizes that a consultation is the first step in determining the most appropriate treatment plan. With advanced surgical techniques and personalized patient care, women have more options than ever to feel confident, comfortable, and empowered in their own bodies after motherhood.About Jon Paul Trevisani, MD, FACSDr. Jon Paul Trevisani is an Orlando aesthetic plastic surgeon who has been in private practice for over 30 years. As founder and lead clinician at The Aesthetic Surgery Centre, Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani has been named among “America’s Top Plastic Surgeons” by the Consumer’s Research Council of America. He has also been featured in national media publications such as Allure, Self, and Glamouras one of the “Premier Plastic Surgeons in Central and West Florida.” Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani belongs to numerous professional organizations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), The Aesthetic Society (formerly ASAPS), and the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons, among others. Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani and his practice, visit jptrev.com orfacebook.com/DrJonTrevisani.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.jptrev.com/news-room/orlando-plastic-surgeon-reveals-options-to-flatten-the-abdomen-after-pregnancy/ ###The Aesthetic Surgery Centre413 Lake Howell Rd.Maitland, FL 32751(407) 677-8999Rosemont Media

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