NYC Aesthetic Plastic Surgeon Named 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctor® and Earns Super Doctors® Recognition

Recognized amongst New York’s Super Doctors®, Dr. Ira Savetsky was also recently named a 2026 Top Doctor® by Castle Connolly.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Ira L. Savetsky, a top board-certified plastic surgeon in New York City , was just named a Castle Connolly Top Doctorfor 2026, highlighting his reputation as an elite provider of aesthetic procedures in the NYC area. This distinction further compounds his recent recognition as one of New York’s Super Doctorsand emphasizes his standing amongst today’s leading aesthetic plastic surgeons.Both peer-nominated awards aim to help simplify the selection process for patients and consumers by identifying the top healthcare providers in a geographical region within a given specialty. Nominees and recipients are chosen through an independent research process assessing clinical competence, patient outcomes, ethical care, and professional standing.While Castle Connolly Top Doctorsare selected through a rigorous peer-review process drawing on nominations and evaluations from physicians nationwide, Super Doctorsare similarly identified by peers based on experience, leadership, accreditation, and fellowships. Together, both honors reflect Dr. Savetsky’s recognition of advanced surgical skill and patient care from within the medical community.Known for his outcomes achieved with popular offerings like a modern facelift rhinoplasty , and blepharoplasty, Dr. Savetsky specializes in procedures for the face, nose, breasts, and body with a focus on authentic, natural-looking results. Outside of his private practice, Dr. Savetsky is deeply involved in the scientific advancement of the field and has authored more than 50 peer-reviewed publications and textbook chapters throughout his career.About Ira Savetsky, MDNamed the “Quiet Luxury King” by the New York Post, Dr. Ira Savetsky is an aesthetic plastic surgeon in New York City offering the entire spectrum of face, breast, and body procedures. Dr. Savetsky’s educational background includes completion of a prestigious residency program at the NYU Hansjörg Wyss Department of Plastic Surgery, ranked amongst the top training programs in the country. He is also one of few plastic surgeons fellowship-trained at the renowned Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute, where he refined his skills in advanced aesthetic surgery. Outside of his private practice, Dr. Savetsky serves on the editorial board of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery — the number one academic journal in the field. He was also recently honored at a gala hosted by the American Friends of Soroka Medical Center for his philanthropic work as a volunteer surgeon. Dr. Savetsky is available for interview upon request.For more information, please visit irasavetskymd.com or follow @drirasavetsky on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.irasavetskymd.com/practice-news/nyc-aesthetic-plastic-surgeon-named-2026-castle-connolly-top-doctor-and-earns-super-doctors-recognition/ ###Ira Savetsky, MD737 Park Ave, Suite #1CNew York, New York 10021(212) 300-9863Rosemont Media

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