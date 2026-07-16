Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentist Highlights What Celebrities Prioritize in Cosmetic Dentistry

As a cosmetic dentist to notable public figures in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, Dr. Kevin Sands outlines how celebrities choose to refine their smile.

A healthy smile is vital for overall well-being. When patients feel good about their smile, it positively impacts their mental and emotional health.” — Dr. Kevin B. Sands

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the elite dental practice of Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist Kevin Sands, DDS, the most popular cosmetic dentistry treatments among those in the entertainment industry is a common topic of interest. With his diverse client base including well-known names like Kylie Jenner, Jojo Siwa, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and Miles Teller, among other public figures, Dr. Sands is deeply familiar with the different smile goals that today’s most discussed celebrities choose to prioritize before red carpet events, special occasions, and industry functions. As the dentist to some of the top names in entertainment, Dr. Sands reveals the most common treatments for celebrities, influencers, and other public figures.While his Los Angeles-area practice offers high-caliber implant dentistry and full mouth rehabilitation, Dr. Sands reveals that aesthetic and confidence-boosting dental treatments are typically more common amongst his celebrity patient base. Porcelain veneers , in particular, are immensely popular among Hollywood names and treatment has been famously pursued by public figures including Jojo Siwa, Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, and others.With the on-screen and public-facing lifestyle unique to his high-profile clients, Dr. Sands details how celebrities tend to prioritize maintaining a youthful-looking smile by choosing to refine details such as tooth color, shape, and overall proportions. This is accomplished through minimally invasive dental treatments like porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, and Invisalign clear braces, among other approaches. “By focusing on tooth proportion, alignment, and brightness, dentists can create a polished appearance that still feels natural,” Dr. Sands states.That said, a personal consultation with a qualified dentist is essential before deciding on elective treatment and no patient should undergo any dental work solely based on the procedures pursued by their favorite celebrities. “Educating patients about realistic outcomes and ensuring they understand the processes involved is essential to maintaining satisfaction,” Dr. Sands stresses.Even with already healthy and functional teeth, he highlights the power of cosmetic dentistry on overall quality of life. “A healthy smile is vital for overall well-being,” Dr. Sands emphasizes. “When patients feel good about their smile, it positively impacts their mental and emotional health.”About Kevin B. Sands, DDSKnown as a “Dentist to the Stars” based on his extensive clientele of celebrity patients, Dr. Kevin Sands is a cosmetic dentist based in Beverly Hills who specializes in porcelain veneers, Smile Makeovers, and other modern aesthetic dentistry treatments. With offices in Beverly Hills and Dubai, Dr. Sands has over 25 years of experience and is regularly featured in mainstream media publications including "Haute Living," "W" Magazine, and "Good Day LA." He belongs to several national professional organizations to stay abreast of evolving trends in the field of cosmetic dentistry, including the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) and the American Dental Association (ADA). Dr. Kevin Sands is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Sands, visit beverlyhillscosmeticdentist.com,porcelainveneersinbeverlyhills.com, facebook.com/cosmeticdentistbeverlyhills, and@drkevinsands on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.beverlyhillscosmeticdentist.com/news-room/beverly-hills-cosmetic-dentist-highlights-what-celebrities-prioritize-in-cosmetic-dentistry/ ###Kevin B. Sands, DDS414 North Camden Drive, Suite #940Beverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 273-0111Rosemont Media

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