CO 86 Resurfacing Project set to begin on June 8

Elbert County — The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin a surface treatment project on June 8 along US Highway 86.

Paving work will take place in the town of Elizabeth, Mile Points 15.3 to 16.3. The project is expected to be completed by late August.

The work will include mill and fill operations by grinding down and recycling the top layer of asphalt, and then placing a new layer of fresh asphalt on top of the roadway. Brannan Sand and Gravel LLC, of Denver, is the contractor for this $1.4 million project.

The surface treatment will prolong the life of the road surface. The treatment will also provide a smoother road surface and will add durability by increasing the resistance of ruts and road damage. This will allow for a smoother and safer drive for motorists.

Travel Impacts

Normal working hours will range from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Night work is anticipated from Sunday, June 14, through Monday, June 29, with working hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Shoulder closures and limited lane closures will be in place when needed throughout the project.

Lane closures will have up to 15-minute delays.

Project Contact Information

For additional information about this project, contact the project team.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!