Jackson County’s Samantha Martin named 2026 Colorado Aviation Professional of the Year

Watkins – The Colorado Division of Aeronautics has awarded Jackson County Administrator and Airport Manager Samantha Martin with the prestigious 2026 Colorado Aviation Professional of the Year award. The honor was formally presented during the Colorado Airport Operators Association Spring Conference, held June 10 to 12 in Pueblo.

The annual award recognizes an individual who demonstrates exceptional leadership, dedication, and excellence in the management and development of Colorado’s aviation system. Martin was selected for her outstanding stewardship of the Walden-Jackson County Airport (33V) and her ability to navigate the complex operational demands of an isolated rural community.

Serving simultaneously as Jackson County’s Administrator, Emergency Manager, and Airport Manager, Martin has proven to be a vital champion for rural transportation infrastructure. Her leadership was prominently displayed during the recent, critical reconstruction of Runway 4/22. Through strategic coordination and innovative partnerships with the Department of Local Affairs and the Colorado Division of Aeronautics, Martin successfully aligned $5.2 million in combined state funding to rebuild the runway from the ground up, entirely independent of federal backing.

"Samantha’s ability to build innovative partnerships is a blueprint for rural airport management," said David Ulane, director of the Colorado Division of Aeronautics. "Her strategic coordination ensured that Walden-Jackson County Airport remains a safe, modern piece of infrastructure capable of supporting essential medical transport flights and wildfire response throughout the sparsely populated North Park Basin."

Martin brings a diverse background spanning both the public and private sectors. Before transitioning into public service, she spent much of her career in banking and as a private business owner. She joined Jackson County as the Assistant County Administrator, a role in which she successfully managed multiple departments during a critical period of transition. Following her demonstrated effectiveness, the Board of County Commissioners appointed her as County Administrator in March 2024. Beyond her aviation achievements, Martin also successfully oversaw the completion and operational launch of the new county landfill. Martin holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Western Governors University and is currently completing her Master of Business Administration (MBA) at Arkansas State University.

Samantha Martin - Photo Courtesy of Jackson County.

Aerial Image of Walden-Jackson County Airport (17V) - Photo by Shahn Sederberg - CDOT Aeronautics Division.

About the Colorado Division of Aeronautics

The Colorado Division of Aeronautics, under the Colorado Department of Transportation, supports the state’s 76 public-use airports. The division’s mission is to promote the safe and efficient operation of the Colorado Aviation System, which supports over 348,000 jobs and contributes $68.9 billion in annual business revenue to the state's economy. Visit Colorado-Aeronautics.org to learn more about the 2025 Colorado Aviation Economic Impact Study.

About the Division of Aeronautics

Under the Direction of the Colorado Aeronautical Board, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Division of Aeronautics supports Colorado's multi-modal transportation system by advancing a safe, efficient, and effective statewide aviation system through collaboration, investment and advocacy. In partnership with the Federal Aviation Administration, 76 public-use airports and a diverse group of aviation system users, the Division also works to promote aviation safety and education through the efficient administration of the Colorado Aviation Fund. For more information, visit Colorado-Aeronautics.org or check us out on YouTube, like us on Facebook and follow us on X and Instagram.