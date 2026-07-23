Centennial Airport’s Lorie Zarlengo Honored with 2026 Distinguished Service Award

Watkins – The Colorado Division of Aeronautics has presented its rare and prestigious 2026 Distinguished Service Award to Lorie Zarlengo, C.M., A.C.E., the Assistant Airport Director at Centennial Airport (APA).

The special honor was awarded in recognition of Zarlengo’s extraordinary 37-year career and her upcoming retirement from one of the nation’s busiest general aviation airports. The honor was formally presented during the Colorado Airport Operators Association (CAOA) Spring Conference, held June 10 to 12 in Pueblo.

The Distinguished Service Award is selectively granted to individuals whose lifetime achievements have left an indelible mark on the Colorado aviation landscape. Over nearly four decades, Zarlengo has established herself as a cornerstone of airport operations, emergency management, and professional development within the state and across the country.

Zarlengo began her historic tenure at Centennial Airport in 1990 as an Administrative Intern. Over the next 36 years, she steadily rose through the ranks to executive leadership, ultimately overseeing critical operational frameworks and directing the airport’s highly regarded Airport Management Internship Program. Through this program, Zarlengo personally mentored and shaped the careers of hundreds of aviation professionals nationwide.

Her legacy of mentorship has a profound and direct connection to the state’s primary aviation agency; currently, five of the ten staff members at the Colorado Division of Aeronautics worked directly with or for Zarlengo during her time at Centennial Airport.

"Lorie’s career is the very definition of distinguished service," said David Ulane, Director of the Colorado Division of Aeronautics. "Her dedication to operational excellence, combined with an unparalleled passion for training the next generation of airport leaders, has strengthened the entire aviation system. The Colorado aviation community is profoundly grateful for her decades of leadership, mentorship, and vision."

Zarlengo holds both the Certified Manager (C.M.) and Airport Certified Employee (A.C.E.) designations from the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), reflecting her deep technical expertise and commitment to professional standards in airport management.

Lorie Zarlengo stands with the five current Colorado Division of Aeronautics staff members who worked directly with or for her during her legendary 37-year tenure at Centennial Airport, pictured here; (Left to Right) David Ulane, Aeronautics Director; Scott Storie, Division Aviation Planner; Lorie Zarlengo, Centennial Airport Assistant Airport Director; Kip McClain, Division Aviation Planning Manager; Todd Green, Division Deputy Director; and Shahn Sederberg, Division Communications Manager. Photo courtesy of Colorado Division of Aeronautics.

About the Colorado Division of Aeronautics

The Colorado Division of Aeronautics, under the Colorado Department of Transportation, supports the state’s 76 public-use airports. The division’s mission is to promote the safe and efficient operation of the Colorado Aviation System, which supports over 348,000 jobs and contributes $68.9 billion in annual business revenue to the state's economy. Visit Colorado-Aeronautics.org to learn more about the 2025 Colorado Aviation Economic Impact Study.