Colorado Division of Aeronautics and Department of Local Affairs Partner to Elevate Rural Airport Infrastructure

Watkins – The Colorado Division of Aeronautics and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) are proud to announce joint initiatives celebrating local infrastructure investment, highlighted by DOLA receiving the Colorado Division of Aeronautics 2026 Partnership Award. This award recognizes an exceptional collaboration dedicated to strengthening and securing the future of Colorado’s aviation system.

A premier example of this teamwork is the recent, successful full reconstruction of Runway 4/22 at the Walden-Jackson County Airport (33V). Because the airport is ineligible for federal FAA funding, DOLA joined forces with the Division of Aeronautics to fill the critical financial gap. This funding secured essential improvements for the airport, which serves as a vital lifeline for local emergency response and medical transport flights in the North Park region.

"DOLA’s dedication to shared goals continues to ensure that our rural local communities remain safe and economically connected," said David Ulane, Division of Aeronautics Director.

“Rural airports are true lifelines. They connect residents to essential services, emergency response, business opportunities, and tourism. DOLA was proud to work with our partners at CDOT Division of Aeronautics and Jackson County because this investment demonstrates our commitment to equally serving Coloradans across regions and making strides so that rural Colorado has the same safe, modern infrastructure as larger metro areas,” said Maria De Cambra, DOLA Executive Director.

Beyond Jackson County, this collaborative relationship continues to drive key infrastructure and operational milestones across the state, including:

Akron-Colorado Plains Regional Airport (AKO) : Funding and support for a new terminal building project.

: Funding and support for a new terminal building project. San Luis Valley Regional Airport (ALS) in Alamosa : Execution of a comprehensive development and market study to drive regional economic growth.

: Execution of a comprehensive development and market study to drive regional economic growth. Yampa Valley Regional Airport (HDN) in Hayden: Crucial taxiway construction to enhance airport safety and operational capacity.

By combining resources and expertise, both state agencies are maximizing the reach of state funds, ensuring that small and rural communities maintain robust, safe, and reliable connections to the rest of the state and the national aviation system.

Division of Aeronautics Director David Ulane (left) presents the Division's Partnership Award to Amy Tanabe, Southeast Regional Manager for the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) (right). Photo courtesy of Colorado Division of Aeronautics.



About the Colorado Division of Aeronautics

The Colorado Division of Aeronautics works to support Colorado's multi-modal transportation system by advancing a safe, efficient, and effective statewide aviation system through collaboration, investment, and advocacy. For more information, visit codot.gov/programs/aeronautics.

About the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA)

The Department of Local Affairs serves as the primary liaison between the State and local communities. DOLA provides financial support to local communities and professional and technical services to community leaders in the areas of governance, housing, and property tax administration through the mission of strengthening Colorado communities. For more information, visit cdola.colorado.gov.

Under the direction of the Colorado Aeronautical Board, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Division of Aeronautics supports Colorado's multi-modal transportation system by advancing a safe, efficient, and effective statewide aviation system through collaboration, investment, and advocacy. In partnership with the Federal Aviation Administration, 76 public-use airports and a diverse group of aviation system users, the Division also works to promote aviation safety and education through the efficient administration of the Colorado Aviation Fund. For more information, check us out on YouTube, like us on Facebook and follow us on X.