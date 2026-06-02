Road Expands International Charging Coverage via Hubject

Hubject and Road sign dual CPO/eMSP eRoaming agreement, expanding intercharge network access across Benelux, Germany, UK and the Mediterranean.

Road's presence across Benelux and Germany makes this a meaningful addition to the intercharge network” — Christian Hahn, CEO Hubject

BERLIN, GERMANY, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hubject , the global leader in eMobility interoperability, and Road , an Amsterdam-based technology company specializing in payment solutions for EV charging, have signed a dual Charge Point Operator (CPO) and eMobility Service Provider (eMSP) eRoaming agreement. The collaboration begins with a gradual eMSP rollout across Benelux, Germany, UK and the Mediterranean, followed by the future integration of Road’s managed charge points (CPO).Under the agreement, Road has connected to intercharge as an eMSP via the Open InterCharge Protocol (OICP), with the integration of Road's over 100,000 public charging stations planned for a subsequent phase of the partnership.Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Road is a leading technology company providing payment infrastructure for electric vehicle (EV) charging. Serving more than 400,000 users across the Benelux, DACH region, and France, Road enables charge point operators (CPOs), e-mobility service providers (eMSPs), energy companies, fuel retailers, and automotive companies to efficiently scale and manage their EV charging operations.This strategic partnership will eventually allow Road’s over 100,000 public charging stations to become accessible to all intercharge partners, while immediately granting Road’s own customers access to the full breadth of the intercharge network. The dual-sided structure extends the value of the agreement beyond any single market participant."Road's presence across Benelux and Germany makes this a meaningful addition to the intercharge network. As a platform serving a broad base of CPOs and eMSPs in markets where interoperability is already well established, their connection to intercharge extends value for every partner already on the network." said Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject.“At Road, we focus on enabling seamless EV charging transactions, with roaming as a key component,” said Gina ter Heide, Chief Product Officer at Road. “By joining Hubject, we expand the reach of our eMSP partners and contribute to a more connected and accessible charging ecosystem for drivers.”END OF TEXTAbout HubjectHubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects CPOs and eMobility Service Providers (eMSPs) to provide standardised access to charging infrastructure. Hubject operates the world's largest cross-provider charging network, connecting over 1,100,000 charging points and more than 3,500 B2B partners across 75+ countries. Hubject is also a leader in Plug&Charge technology reaching 4,500,000 PnC ready EVs, using ISO 15118-2 and -20 standards to deliver secure, seamless EV charging experiences, and is the first EV-related company to offer financial services for EV companies based on its own payment license.Media Contact Stuart Barnes stuart.barnes@hubject.comAbout Road https://road.io/ Road is a leading technology company dedicated to powering every EV transaction. Headquartered in Amsterdam, we provide the essential payment infrastructure that allows CPOs and eMSPs to deliver a fully branded, reliable charging experience. Today, Road supports over 350,000 users and thousands of partner locations across Europe, simplifying EV charging management so that energy and automotive leaders can scale without friction.Security is built into Road’s DNA. Our platform is backed by ISO 27001 certification and rigorous GDPR compliance. By implementing the latest communication standards, including OCPP 2.x and TLS 1.3+ encryption, Road guarantees that every transaction is secure, transparent, and future-proof.Media Contact Annisa Arishti annisa.arishti@road.io

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