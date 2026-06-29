Saki Gerassis, Policy and Data Officer, European Commission Antonio Herrera Alcantara, European Commission

European Commission joins Hubject Spring Tech Days 2026 as industry tests live ISO 15118-20 interoperability on a single charger in Berlin.

At Hubject, driving that alignment — technically, commercially, and regulatorily — is exactly what we are here for” — Christian Hahn, CEO, Hubject

BERLIN, GERMANY, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hubject , the global leader in eMobility interoperability, has wrapped up a landmark Spring Tech Days 2026, uniting one hundred senior decision-makers from across the EV charging ecosystem for three intensive days of strategic exchange. As the industry stands at a pivotal moment, with the AFIR Delegated Act on Standards and ISO 15118-20 implementation setting a new bar for interoperability, the event cemented Hubject's role as the convening force driving the sector forwardThe event opened with a regulatory landscape session led by Saki Gerassis, Policy and Data Officer at the European Commission, marking a rare opportunity for the industry to engage directly with the European Commission on the practical implications of the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation. During the session, the regulatory objectives and scope of AFIR were discussed, with particular emphasis on the Commission's approach to standardization under the Regulation, as well as the targeted review scheduled for the end of 2026. The session also highlighted the scale of the transition underway, with close to 14 million battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles now on EU roads, supported by over 1.2 million public charging points."We are facing a complex change, we have the need to work within the sectors. This change requires a complete change of thinking. Legislation is intended to provide certainty. The goal is to ensure a common basis. We will need further updates as the ecosystem closes its gaps, based on the development and evolution of standards." Saki Gerassis, Policy and Data Officer, European Commission.Alongside the main program, the EU STF PKI Ecosystem CTL Interoperability Working Group held an on-site session, translating regulatory intent into actionable next steps. Working group members engaged directly with industry peers to close the gap between European standards development and live Plug&Charge deployment — producing concrete alignment on the requirements for an open, neutral PKI ecosystem that can serve the entire European market.The technical highlight of the event came at the Hubject Testing Facility , where attendees witnessed two charging sessions running in parallel on a single charger. One side demonstrated Plug&Charge authentication under ISO 15118-2, while the other showed ISO 15118-20 combined with bidirectional charging in dynamic mode and full OCPP 2.1 integration.Hubject also used the event to introduce a new ISO 15118-20 service portfolio, aimed at removing the guesswork from compliance. The offering spans a tailored advisory and roadmap phase, hands-on implementation guidance, and independent certification testing at the Hubject Testing Facility. The result is proof of compliance that operators, vehicle manufacturers and EVSE manufacturers can use to build trust with partners and regulators alike."ISO 15118-20 is not just the next version of a technical standard — it is the foundation on which the entire open Smart Charging Ecosystem of the future will be built. This week made that undeniable. We saw ISO 15118-2 and ISO 15118-20 running side by side on the same charger, we heard directly from the European Commission on what compliance demands, and we had the decision-makers in the room who will turn that into reality. None of this happens in isolation. It happens because the right partners are aligned, moving in the same direction, and willing to do the hard work together. At Hubject, driving that alignment — technically, commercially, and regulatorily — is exactly what we are here for." Christian Hahn, CEO HubjectEND OF TEXT

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